White Sox closer Hendriks starts final round of chemotherapy

Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks says he was beginning his final round of chemotherapy on Monday.

Hendriks, battling non-Hodgkin lymphoma, made the announcement in an eight-second video shown prior to Chicago’s home opener against the San Francisco Giants.

"Happy opening day, Sox fans. Just want to let you know I’m starting my last round of chemo today so I’ll see you guys on the South Side soon. Play ball," he said.

Hendriks, a three-time All-Star, announced the diagnosis in January.

General manager Rick Hahn said Hendriks and Garrett Crochet (left elbow surgery) are "progressing," though the White Sox won’t have a timeline on their returns until they begin rehab assignments. He said the two relievers are on the 15-day injured list rather than the 60-day IL "for a reason."

"We are headed the right away and currently have a very real chance of having them both back prior to 60 days into the year," Hahn said.

Liam Hendriks of the Chicago White Sox looks on against the Minnesota Twins in the fifth inning of the game at Target Field on September 27, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Hendriks was third in the majors with 37 saves and made his third All-Star team last season. He led the American League with a career-high 38 saves in 2021, after leaving Oakland to sign a $54 million, three-year contract with the White Sox.

Hendriks has 115 saves and a 3.81 ERA over 12 seasons with Minnesota, Toronto, Kansas City, Oakland and Chicago.