Chicago weather: Dangerous dense fog descends on area

The Brief Dense fog will linger across much of Chicagoland today, keeping temperatures stuck near the 40s and making travel difficult. Showers and thunderstorms are expected Friday morning, with another round possible Friday night. Conditions clear for the weekend with highs near 60 before another storm system arrives Tuesday.



Dense fog is a serious problem this morning and will likely linger much of the day. Not only will travel be difficult because of the fog, it’s going to have a distinct impact on our temperatures today. In fact, temperatures may barely get into the 40s.

Dense fog cloaks Chicago area

What we know:

While it is damp due to recent drizzle, there is very little chance of bona fide rain today. In fact, it still looks to me like tomorrow is the day for any kind of heavier rainfall in our area.

The dense fog advisory is in effect for the majority of our area until 3 p.m. This is very unusual for this time of year and the fog may not get much better tonight into tomorrow morning for that matter.

As for tomorrow morning, there are growing signs of showers and thunderstorms impacting the area which would undoubtedly cause trouble for a remote live shot. A final call may best be made later this afternoon or this evening predicated on the very latest forecast information but it sure doesn’t look good to me right now.

What's next:

So tomorrow, we’ll have a round of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, followed by several dry hours with temperatures climbing well into the 60s, but perhaps not the 70° mark anymore due to persistent fog and cloud cover earlier in the day.

The next round of showers and storms is due at night and if the storms don’t get here soon enough, the risk of anything severe will be very low. That is the current preferred forecast position. Should storms get here sooner in the evening, then severe weather would be possible.

Showers and storms will exit our area by Saturday morning, leaving behind clearing skies and temperatures likely falling from a high near 60 into the 50s during the afternoon. Sunday and Monday look sunny with highs not far from 60 degrees on Sunday and mid to upper 60s on Monday.

The next storm system arrives with rain and a cold front Tuesday into Wednesday. Tuesday’s highs will be well into the 60s backing off into the low 50s on Wednesday.