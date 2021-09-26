Expand / Collapse search

Chicago White Sox defeat Cleveland Indians 5-2

By Steve Herrick
Associated Press

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Lucas Giolito pitched six scoreless innings, Eloy Jimenez had a two-run single and the AL champion Chicago White Sox defeated the Cleveland Indians 5-2.

Chicago clinched its first Central title since 2008 by beating the Indians in a doubleheader opener Thursday but is 34-33 since the All-Star break. 

Giolito allowed five hits, struck out six and threw 100 pitches. Harold Ramirez homered off Craig Kimbrel in the eighth, but Liam Hendricks pitched the ninth for his 36th save.     

