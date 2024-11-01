Chicago White Sox end an era, decline club option for Yoan Moncada

The times are certainly changing for the Chicago White Sox.

A day after introducing their new manager in Will Venable, the Sox announced they are declining the club option for third baseman Yoan Moncada on Friday.

The Sox also declined the club option for catcher Max Stassi. Both players are free agents.

The White Sox's club option for Moncada was worth $25 million and had a $5-million buyout. The club option for Stassi was worth $7.5-million with a $500,000 buyout for the 2025 season.

Moncada was limited to just 12 games in 2024 due to a left adductor strain. The 29-yard old batted .275.

Moncada's departure also ends an era. Moncada was the centerpiece of the Sox's rebuild in 2016 when he was acquired in trade with the Boston Red Sox on December 6, 2016.

That trade brought Moncada and right-handed pitcher Michael Kopech to Chicago, and sent left-handed pitcher and All-Star Chris Sale to Boston.

Given Moncada's age and the Sox need for talent, he might have stayed in Chicago had his club option not clocked in at $25 million. However, the White Sox, with plenty of pieces in their farm system, a new manager and a new desire to follow through in a new direction, are parting with the player who was billed as a potential All-Star infielder that comprised the core of Luis Robert Jr., Eloy Jimenez, Lucas Giolito, Dylan Cease and Tim Anderson.

Now, all of those aforementioned players but Robert have left the White Sox. Moncada is the latest departure.

Robert could be next, as could pitcher Garrett Crochet.