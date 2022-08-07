Chicago White Sox pound out 15 hits, beat Texas 8-2 for series split

Andrew Vaughn had a two-run home run among his three hits, Luis Robert hit a two-run double, and AJ Pollock had two doubles in a three-hit game as the Chicago White Sox beat the Texas Rangers 8-2 to split a four-game series.

The Sox had 15 hits, five for extra bases, after being limited to four runs and 13 hits in the previous three games.

Nathaniel Lowe hit a solo homer in the seventh inning and delivered an RBI single in the third for the Rangers. The 450-foot homer was the longest by a Rangers player this season.