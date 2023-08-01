Expand / Collapse search

Chicago White Sox trade Burger to Marlins: reports

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 14: Jake Burger #30 of the Chicago White Sox celebrates a home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the second inning at Dodger Stadium on June 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Imag

CHICAGO - The Chicago White Sox have traded star slugger Jake Burger to the Miami Marlins, according to multiple reports.

In exchange, the South Side team has reportedly acquired left-handed pitcher Jake Eder, who is the fourth ranked prospect in the Marlins system.

The move comes just before the trade deadline, and after the White Sox have already traded away a number of stars in the past week.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.