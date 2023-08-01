Chicago White Sox trade Burger to Marlins: reports

article

The Chicago White Sox have traded star slugger Jake Burger to the Miami Marlins, according to multiple reports.

In exchange, the South Side team has reportedly acquired left-handed pitcher Jake Eder, who is the fourth ranked prospect in the Marlins system.

The move comes just before the trade deadline, and after the White Sox have already traded away a number of stars in the past week.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.