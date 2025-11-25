College Football Playoff: Notre Dame remains at No. 9; Oregon, Miami get slight bumps after wins

A sleepy week filled with nonconference blowouts locked the College Football Playoff rankings into a near standstill, with Ohio State ranked first again and Oregon's flip-flop with Ole Miss at Nos. 6 and 7 one of the few significant changes in Tuesday's new top 25.

Oregon's impressive victory over Southern California in one of last week's few games between ranked teams accounted for its move up one spot over Mississippi, which didn't play last week.

The other meaningful change was Miami's move to No. 12, in a switch with Utah after the Utes gave up 472 yards rushing in a tight win over Kansas State.

Pitt's return to the rankings — at No. 22 — after falling out for a week impacts the meaning of its key Atlantic Coast Conference game against the Hurricanes, who need a win and some help to make the conference title game but still have hopes of making the playoff bracket as an at-large.

Following the Buckeyes for the fourth time in four rankings were fellow undefeated teams Indiana and Texas A&M. Georgia stayed at No. 4, followed by Texas Tech. After Oregon and Mississippi came Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Alabama and BYU.

Ohio State and Indiana will play in what should be a 1 vs. 2 Big Ten title game if both win rivalry games on the road over Thanksgiving weekend. Ohio State's task is more difficult — against Michigan, which moved up three spots to No. 15. Indiana plays Purdue.

No. 10 Alabama plays at Auburn with a spot in the Southeastern Conference title game on the line. Their opponent would be Texas A&M if the Aggies win at No. 16 Texas.

What they're saying:

Notre Dame is ranked at No. 9, while Miami jumped to No. 12. The committee has said they'd compare the two if they enter the same tier, which is the 12-8 ranking.

The committee compared the two and kept Notre Dame at No. 9, even with Miami owning a head-to-head win over the Irish.

"The committee still feels that Notre Dame is a complete team, has been consistent throughout the season and deserves to be ranked where they are," CFP Committee chair and Arkansas AD Hunter Yurachek said.

CFP Rankings:

1. Ohio State, 11-0

2. Indiana, 11-0

3. Texas A&M, 11-0

4. Georgia, 10-1

5. Texas Tech, 10-1

6. Oregon, 10-1

7. Ole Miss, 10-1

8. Oklahoma, 9-2

9. Notre Dame, 9-2

10. Alabama, 9-2

11. BYU, 10-1

12. Miami, 9-2

13. Utah, 9-2

14. Vanderbilt, 9-2

15. Michigan, 9-2

16. Texas, 8-3

17. Southern California, 8-3

18. Virginia, 9-2

19. Tennessee, 8-3

20. Arizona State, 8-3

21. SMU, 8-3

22. Pittsburgh, 8-3

23. Georgia Tech, 9-2

24. Tulane, 9-2

25. Arizona, 8-3