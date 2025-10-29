Connor Bedard records first-career hat trick in Blackhawks' rout of the Senators
Connor Bedard had three goals and an assist in his first career hat trick, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Ottawa Senators 7-3 on Tuesday night.
Frank Nazar and defenseman Louis Crevier each had a goal and an assist for Chicago in its third win in four games. Ryan Donato and Colton Dach also scored.
Bedard took Ryan Greene’s short pass and whipped a 25-foot wrist shot past Linus Ullmark for a 5-3 Chicago lead 3:46 into the final period. It completed his first NHL hat trick in his 160th career game on a night when he became only the seventh Blackhawks player to score at least 50 goals before turning 21.
Ottawa had won three in a row. Tim Stutzle had a goal and an assist for the Senators, and Jake Sanderson also scored.
Bedard’s exploits made up for the Blackhawks’ second-period swoon, when they allowed three goals on as many shots in 3:33, letting the Senators back into the game.
Sanderson beat Spencer Knight on a 55-foot slap shot that caromed off the end boards and Knight’s left elbow. Michael Amadio got his second of the season at 7:09, and Stutzle made it 4-3 with a wrist shot from the right circle at 8:31.
The Blackhawks had built a 4-0 lead on Dach’s rebound shot off a Crevier drive, followed by a Crevier goal that caromed off Ottawa’s Nikolas Matinpalo, and Bedard’s first two goals, the first on a power play, the second a wrist shot past Ullmark 2:58 into the second period.
Knight stopped 21 shots, and Ullmark made 19 saves.
Chicago captain Nick Foligno reached 600 career points with his assist on Dach’s goal.
Up next
Senators: Host Calgary on Thursday night.
Blackhawks: At Winnipeg on Thursday night.