Courtney Vandersloot set to make 2026 debut for Chicago Sky on Friday

The Brief After a year, one of the most iconic players in Chicago Sky history will make her return. Courtney Vandersloot is set to return this Friday from an ACL that kept her out for most of the 2025 season. What remains to be seen is how she fits into the rotation.



A Chicago Sky icon is set to make her 2026 debut after recovering from an ACL injury that marred her return to the franchise.

On Friday, Courtney Vandersloot is expected to make her season debut against the Portland Fire.

What we know:

The Sky released their availability report for Friday's game against Portland. For the first time, Vandersloot was listed as questionable.

That means her status has progressed enough to make her a true game-time decision. If Vandersloot was improving but still was not expected to play, she would have been listed as doubtful.

ESPN and other reports have said Vandersloot is expected to make her debut.

This adds a veteran player back to the Sky's guard rotation who can direct the offense in the way coach Tyler Marsh wants it.

What we don't know:

Vandersloot's return means Marsh has some difficult decisions to make if Vandersloot is to make her return.

Specifically, what happens in the point guard rotation? This would come down to what Marsh does with Skylar Diggins. Vandersloot started games last season, but the Sky are paying Diggins like a starting point guard.

It's a safe bet Diggins will start.

Vandersloot will figure into the rotation, as she can spell Diggins with some much-needed rest. Diggins has averaged 29.3 minutes per game this season at 35-years-old.

Natasha Cloud has helped play the point, too. But, Vandersloot is a pure floor general who can organize the offense and get players like Cloud, Sydney Taylor, Jacy Sheldon and Gabriela Jaquez in place alongside Kamilla Cardoso, Azura Stevens and the front court.

Diggins' minutes can't reduce too much. She's still a significant part of the Sky's offense. There's a way to split the minutes between those three. Marsh has to find it quickly now.

The Sky have to find an effective rotation that can win them games after the team has played out to a 5-12 start to the season.

The backstory:

Vandersloot was selected by the Sky with the third overall pick in the 2011 WNBA Draft. She helped lead the Sky to the franchise's first championship in 2021.

She spent the next two seasons in New York and helped the Liberty win a WNBA title.

She returned to Chicago before the 2025 season. Vandersloot left Chicago's 79-52 loss to Indiana in the first quarter in June 2025 and did not return. The Sky announced the next day that Vandersloot had an MRI that revealed a torn ACL. She underwent surgery to repair the injury, and has been recovering ever since.

Vandersloot signed a two-year deal worth over $1.5 million according to reports.

"I truly believe the Sky are building something special, which made it a no-brainer to sign back," Vandersloot said in a statement. "Finishing last season with an injury was disappointing, but I’m eager to be back on the court."

Vandersloot began ramping up her practices three weeks ago, meaning her return was nearing closer. She had just passed the year mark of her injury.

Now, she'll join a team in desperate need of assistance after Rickea Jackson's ACL tear will keep her out for the 2026 season and perhaps some of the 2027 season.