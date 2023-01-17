Expand / Collapse search

COVID-19 outbreak at Northwestern postpones game at Iowa

By Associated Press
Northwestern
Associated Press
Chase Audige #1 of the Northwestern Wildcats looks on against the Michigan Wolverines at Crisler Arena on January 15, 2023 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, Iowa - The men’s basketball game between Iowa and Northwestern scheduled for Wednesday in Iowa City will not be played due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Northwestern program.

The two schools will work with the Big Ten to reschedule the game.

All distributed tickets for the Northwestern-Iowa contest will be valid for the new date and time, if the game is able to be rescheduled.

Iowa next plays at Ohio State on Saturday. Northwestern is scheduled to play Wisconsin at home Saturday.