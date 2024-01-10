Crawford's 19 lead Chicago State past Fairleigh Dickinson 75-74

Noble Crawford scored 19 points, including a go-ahead free throw with 3.3 seconds left, as Chicago State beat Fairleigh Dickinson 75-74 on Wednesday night.

Brayden Reynolds' half-court heave at the buzzer hit off the back of the rim.

Crawford also contributed nine rebounds and three steals for the Cougars (8-15). AJ Neal added 14 points while shooting 5 for 13, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc, and he also had three steals. Jahsean Corbett was 5 of 11 shooting and 2 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points. The Cougars stopped a six-game skid with the win.

The Knights (6-11) were led in scoring by Joe Munden Jr., who finished with 17 points and six rebounds. Ansley Almonor added 14 points and two steals for Fairleigh Dickinson. In addition, Brayden Reynolds finished with 13 points. The Knights prolonged their losing streak to six straight.