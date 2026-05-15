Crosstown Classic: Takeaways as the Cubs' offense pulls away from the White Sox

Welcome back, Chicago Cubs offense.

The Northsiders came into Rate Field after scoring five runs in the last five games, and dropped 10 runs in Game 1 Crosstown Classic win over the White Sox.

The Southsiders tried to keep up, and still put up a fight. But, it wasn't enough to keep pace with the Cubs.

Here are three takeaways from Game 1 of the Crosstown Classic, as the Cubs' offense woke up to put double-digit runs on the White Sox.

Cubs’ offense wakes up

The Cubs struggled on the road.

In a four-game skid between two series against the Rangers and Braves, the Cubs scored three runs in those four games. The Cubs snapped that skid with a 2-0 win to end the series against the Braves.

Against the White Sox, that same old Cubs’ offense emerged.

Four Cubs players had double-digit hits, featuring a three-hit evening by Carson Kelly. That led to double-digit runs. Alex Bregman, Seiya Suzuki and Ian Happ all had multi-hit games.

In fact, all nine Cubs starters recorded a hit against the Sox.

The White Sox tried to keep up and tied the game at 4-4 with a solo home run by Miguel Vargas. But, the Cubs scored six unanswered runs between the seventh and eighth innings to blow the game wide open and hold down the Sox.

In a month where the Cubs’ pitching has come under scrutiny due to massive injuries to its starting rotation, the Cubs’ offense answered the bell to open the Crosstown Classic on Friday.

Surging Sox can’t keep up

Vargas’ solo homer in the sixth inning provided some spark at Rate Field. Before that, Colson Montgomery showed off his pure power.

But, that’s not enough.

Ryan Rolison and Trent Thornton combined to allow to just one run in relief of Edward Cabrera. The White Sox’s young lineup has found ways to feast in opportunistic moments. However, it’s hard to find those moments while down multiple runs.

While the Cubs’ offense deserves credit for putting the White Sox on the ropes, the Cubs’ bullpen was able to hold off one of the hottest offenses in the Majors in the last two weeks.

It was a testament to a veteran Cubs team pulling ahead of a young White Sox squad. Experience is key in the Majors. The Cubs proved it in multiple ways.

Even when the White Sox thought they had a spark, the Cubs made stellar plays to extinguish that momentum immediately. Nico Hoerner’s diving grab kept Munetaka Murakami from plating a single while down 6-4.

It’s also another example of how the standout defense in the infield is a difference maker for the Cubs.

Day 1 trend: Starters struggle

Sean Burke and Edward Cabrera combined to pitch nine innings and allow seven earned runs. Both teams had effective bats to start the game.

This is a trend to track, especially as both teams go deeper into their rotations.

Davis Martin, statistically the best pitcher in the White Sox rotation, starts Game 2 for the Sox. Jameson Taillon starts Game 2 for the Cubs. These are two dependable starters.

That’s a trend to consider in Game 3, as Erick Fedde and Ben Brown start in the final game of the series. If the offensive success continues early on, the Cubs and Sox could combine for a shootout.