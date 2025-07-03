Crow-Armstrong and Suzuki lead Cubs to clinch series vs. Cleveland

Pete Crow-Armstrong had two hits and two RBIs after being chosen an All-Star starter for the first time in his career, Shota Imanaga won his second straight start since returning from a hamstring injury and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cleveland Guardians 5-4 on Wednesday night.

Seiya Suzuki added two hits and three RBIs for the Cubs, who have opened July with consecutive victories over Cleveland after dropping seven of their final 11 in June. They lead the NL Central at 51-35.

Carlos Santana, Lane Thomas and David Fry hit solo home runs for Cleveland, which has dropped six straight and fell to 40-44.

Imanaga (5-2) gave up three earned runs in 5 1/3 innings and struck out four. Cleveland’s Tanner Bibee (4-9) allowing five earned runs in four innings.

The homers by Santana and Thomas came on consecutive pitches to begin the second inning, both landing in the left-field basket. Fry's homer made it 3-0 in the third, but the Cubs scored twice in the bottom of the inning before Suzuki's two-run single and Crow-Armstrong's triple made it 5-3 in the fourth.

Steven Kwan hit a sacrifice fly in the ninth, but Daniel Palencia recorded the final out to secure his 10th save.

Key moment

Suzuki's run-scoring double and Crow-Armstrong's RBI single in the third started Chicago's comeback.

Key stat

The Guardians were 0 for 4 with runners in scoring position and left seven runners on base. The Cubs had three hits with runners in scoring position.

Up next

Chicago RHP Cade Horton (3-2, 4.80 ERA) is slated to take the mound against Cleveland RHP Luis Ortiz (4-9, 4.36) on Thursday.