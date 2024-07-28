Cubs to acquire Rays third baseman Isaac Paredes: reports

The Chicago Cubs reportedly acquired All-Star third baseman Isaac Paredes from the Tampa Bay Rays Sunday.

According to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, Tampa Bay would receive Christopher Morel and two additional prospects in return.

Neither club has confirmed the deal.

In July 2015, Paredes signed with the Chicago Cubs as an international free agent, where he played with the Arizona League Cubs and the South Bend Cubs.

Paredes made his MLB debut with the Detroit Tigers in 2020. Since 2022, 25-year-old Paredes has been with the Rays.

MLB tweeted Sunday that Morel was saying his goodbyes in the Cubs' dugout during the Kansas City Royals game.