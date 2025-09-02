Kyle Tucker hits 3-run HR, leads Chicago Cubs past Atlanta Braves 4-3

Kyle Tucker hit a three-run homer and added a single, Shota Imanaga pitched six solid innings, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Atlanta Braves 4-3on Tuesday night.

What happened

Imanaga (9-6) allowed three runs on five hits in six innings for the win.

Nico Hoerner added two hits as Chicago won for the fourth time in five. The Cubs are five games behind NL Central-leading Milwaukee.

Daniel Palencia worked around two singles in the ninth for his 22nd save.

Tucker left the game in the seventh inning due to left calf tightness and was replaced in right field by Willi Castro.

Atlanta's Joey Wentz (5-5) yielded four runs on seven hits in four innings, striking out a season-high eight.

Tucker hit his 22nd homer and Ian Happ’s RBI single made it 4-0 in the third inning.

Matt Olson tripled and scored on Imanaga’s wild pitch in the fourth and Ozzie Albies followed with a homer down the left-field line.

Eli White’s solo shot in the fifth cut it to 4-3.

Marcell Ozuna and Ha-Seong Kim each had two hits for Atlanta, which has dropped five of six.

Key moment

With Chicago clinging to a 4-3 lead, Cubs third baseman Matt Shaw ranged to his right to grab Ronald Acuña's bouncer down the line in the eighth. The rookie pivoted and threw to first for the second out.

Key stat

Kevin Alcántara, recalled from Triple-A on Monday, started center field in place of slumping All-Star Pete Crow-Armstrong and went 1-for-3 Crow-Armstrong entered batting .160 with one homer and five RBIs in 28 games since Aug 1.

Up next

Atlanta's Bryce Elder (5-9, 5.85 ERA) faces Cade Horton (9-4, 2.92) on Wednesday to wrap up a three-game series.