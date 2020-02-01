Cubs reach $850,000 one-year deal with Jeremy Jeffress

article

The Chicago Cubs and reliever Jeremy Jeffress have finalized an $850,000, one-year contract. The 32-year-old Jeffress can earn $200,000 in performance bonuses.

Jeffress was one of baseball's most dominant relievers in 2018, going 8-1 with a 1.29 ERA and 15 saves in 73 games for Milwaukee.

But the right-hander struggled with injuries last season before he was cut by the Brewers on Sept. 1.

He finished 2019 with a 3-4 record and a 5.02 ERA in 48 games. The deal was completed on Saturday.