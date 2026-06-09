Cubs starter Jameson Taillon out until after the All-Star break with a strained left hamstring

The Chicago Cubs are expected to be without starter Jameson Taillon until after the All-Star break due to a strained left hamstring.

The right-hander exited Sunday's game against San Francisco in the second inning. He was placed on the 15-day injury list Tuesday before opening a three-game series with the Colorado Rockies.

What we know:

Chicago made a series of moves, including reinstating outfielder/infielder Matt Shaw from the 10-day IL and recalling right-handers Ethan Roberts and Tyler Ferguson from Triple-A Iowa. The team also optioned designated hitter Kevin Alcántara to Iowa, while placing pitcher Trent Thornton on the paternity list.

The loss of Taillon is the latest blow to a pitching staff already without Matthew Boyd, Cade Horton and Justin Steele. Boyd, the Cubs' opening-day starter, is nearing a return. He's slated to pitch over the weekend in San Francisco.

What they're saying:

The 34-year-old Taillon threw an inning Sunday, allowing a run, before departing in the second with the injury. He's 2-5 with a 5.19 ERA.

"After the All-Star break, I think, would be what we’re shooting for," manager Craig Counsell said before Tuesday's game. "The margins become ... it makes losing somebody else more daunting, obviously. So that’s just the way we’re at, and guys are going to have some opportunities for the next month or so, until we get to the All-Star break, because of it."

Shaw is hitting .242 with three homers and 12 RBIs.

"Ready to help in any way I can," Shaw said. "Whatever that looks like, whatever that kind of manifests into, whether it's some of those late-inning pinch running situations, I look forward to those."