DePaul defeats Seton Hall 83-80 in Big East Conference semifinals

Lexi Held scored 22 points, including a clutch corner 3, four players scored in double figures and No. 18 DePaul survived a tense final few minutes to defeat Seton Hall 83-80 in the Big East Conference semifinals.

Seton Hall had two whacks at a tying basket off of inbounds plays in the last two seconds.

Depaul, the tournament's top seed, advances to Monday's championship game, facing either St. John's or Marquette.

Desiree Elmore led the Pirates with 26 points on 12-for-16 shooting, adding 13 rebounds.