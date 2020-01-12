DePaul holds off St. John's 74-69

article

Sonya Morris and Deja Church notched double-doubles and No. 17 DePaul rallied in the fourth quarter to beat St. John's 74-69.

Morris scored 13 of her 17 points in the first half and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Blue Demons (15-2, 5-0 Big East Conference).

Church added 15 points and 10 rebounds as DePaul earned its sixth straight win.

Qadashah Hoppie topped St. John's with 20 points and Alissa Alston scored 19, but the duo combined to make just 13 of 37 shots as the Red Storm shot 36% from the floor (23 of 64).