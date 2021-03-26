How to win $25,000 for free with NASCAR's dirt race at Bristol

article

It is a rare occasion when you can say that NASCAR drivers will see something on a given weekend that they’ve never seen before.

But when the circuit heads to Bristol, Tennessee, this weekend for the Food City Dirt Race (Sunday, 3:30 p.m., FOX), the sport’s ultimate circuit will have its first dirt race since 1970.

And you can get in on all the excitement by playing FOX's Super 6. All you have to do is answer all six questions correctly and you could win $25,000 of Clint Bowyer's money.

Here are the six questions to answer in Sunday's contest, along with some thoughts on how the race may go:

Which of these drivers will have the best finishing position in Stage 2?

The choices: Christopher Bell, Ryan Blaney, Chase Briscoe, Austin Dillon, Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson

Larson is the betting favorite and there’s a good reason for that: He has four straight top-7 finishes, including a win. Plus, he’s one who has enjoyed some success on dirt tracks. Bell is another one who has enjoyed success at the lower levels on dirt. However, this is such a new race for many in the field that it is tough to picture how things may shake out.

Which manufacturer will win Stage 2?

The choices: Chevy, Toyota and Ford

Larson and his Chevy team have three stage wins now – tying with Denny Hamlin’s Toyota squad for the most. Bell’s Toyota team has yet to win a Stage.

Which racing team will have more cars finish in the Top 5 of Stage 2?

The choices: Hendrick, Chip Ganassi, Joe Gibbs, Team Penske, Stewart-Haas Racing or None in Top 5

Joe Gibbs Racing leads the team owner standings with Hendrick right behind them. However, Larson and Hendrick could be the favorite in this race because of his strong recent performances and – once again, his history on dirt tracks.

How many cautions will there be by the end of Stage 2 (minimum of two cautions at the end of each stage)?

The choices: 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 or 7+

Bristol is normally not a track that you would expect a lot of wrecks on, but the dirt end of it could lead to less traction for tires and the greater possibility of some wacky stuff taking place. It’s probably a good number to pick around four or five of them to be the final total.

Will the same driver win Stage 1 and Stage 2?

The choices: Yes or no

Larson did that last week, becoming the second driver this season to pull the trick and the first since Hamlin did it during the Daytona 500 in mid-February. It is so difficult to imagine what the track is going to look like and the strategy involved that you are better off taking no just like you would in a Gonzaga vs. the field debate in the NCAA Tournament.

How many cars will end up finishing Stage 2?

The choices: All 39, 38-37, 36-35, 34-33, 32 or less

This is always a tricky question. The gut answer, based on absolutely nothing, is that a few cars don’t survive to the end of Stage 2 for technical issues that may end up cropping up on the dirt surface. Let’s say 36-35 because it seems to just feel right.

