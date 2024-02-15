Cozart scores 19, Eastern Kentucky downs Chicago State 86-73

Isaiah Cozart had 19 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 86-73 win against Chicago State on Wednesday night.

Cozart added nine rebounds for the Colonels (14-11, 9-2 Atlantic Sun Conference). Leland Walker added 14 points while going 6 of 12 (2 for 4 from 3-point range), and they also had five assists. Tayshawn Comer shot 5 for 9, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

The Cougars (11-18, DI Independent) were led in scoring by Cameron Jernigan, who finished with 16 points, 13 rebounds and three steals. Wesley Cardet Jr. added 16 points and four steals for Chicago State. In addition, Jahsean Corbett had 15 points, six rebounds and four assists.

These clubs face each other in their next game, which will take place on Wednesday.