Ken Evans Jr. tallied 13 points and 12 rebounds and Chance Moore came off the bench to score 13 to guide Jackson State to a 61-55 victory over Illinois State.

Jonas James III added 11 points for the Tigers (2-6).

Antonio Reeves had 14 points for the Redbirds (4-5).

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS