Fan climbs netting at Wrigley Field to retrieve Sal Frelick's bat

From villain, to superhero.

A fan was removed by security before returning to cheers on Thursday after he climbed Wrigley Field's protective netting near first base to retrieve a bat that slipped through Sal Frelick's grasp and became lodged there.

What we know:

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JUNE 19: A fan climbs up the Wrigley Field netting to retrieve a bat that left the hands of Sal Frelick #10 of the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field on June 19, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Griffin Quinn/Getty Images)

The Milwaukee outfielder's bat got stuck about 10 feet up after a swinging strike in the top of the sixth.

Giving it his best Spider-Man effort, the fan clambered up the screen and pulled the bat into the seating area before being removed by guards. He returned minutes later to cheers from the crowd of 41,078, the Cubs largest this season.

Dig deeper:

The fan, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, is Lou Farinella. He's a native of Des Plaines, Illinois. He was the one who jumped to his feet, began climbing the net and eventually rattled the bat free from roughly 15 feet off the ground.