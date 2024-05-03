First impressions from the Chicago Sky's preseason opener against Minnesota

The WNBA is back, and the Chicago Sky come with that.

The Sky fell in their preseason opener to the more experienced Lynx 92-81 in a game which gave a first glimpse at what the Sky could do with its young roster this season.

It was the WNBA debut for some players, for others it was a chance to show they belong on a WNBA roster and for the rest it was a chance to get back into the game speed the Sky need to have this season.

Here are five observations from the Sky's preseason opener, which includes Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso's debuts in a Sky uniform and head coach Teresa Weatherspoon's debut on the Sky's bench.

Reese and Cardoso's first impressions

The duo of first round picks weren't showstoppers on Friday evening, but they turned in two solid performances.

Reese had 13 points and nine rebounds to go with two steals and a block in her first action in the WNBA.

That's impressive considering all the detractors before the WNBA Draft who said Reese's offensive game was going to be a work in progress in the WNBA.

Reese also played 24 minutes and had five offensive rebounds.

Cardoso had six points and four rebounds, but only played 13 minutes. She rested during Wednesday's training camp practice.

The two helped the Sky outrebound the Lynx 33-28.

The one area of growth needed

The Sky outrebounded the Lynx and had a run that cut into the Lynx's lead in the third, making it a two-possession game.

But, the Lynx pulled away.

The biggest reason were the turnovers. The Sky had 22 turnovers, and Minnesota scored 20 points off those turnovers.

This is the aspect that Weatherspoon wanted to correct, and she was confident the team will. As training camp continues and the team gets used to each other's communication styles and play styles, the turnover count should lower.

It wasn't pretty, but it was the first game for practically a brand-new Sky roster. This gives the Sky something to work on.

Linday Allen brought some offensive game to Chicago

Allen, who Marina Mabrey told me this week has shown her skills as a distributor in training camp practice, had a game-high 17 points for the Sky against the Lynx.

She had three assists, too.

Allen said she was trying to be aggressive on offense. Her aggression turned into points, kick out passes and more. The ability to read what the defense is giving is a veteran move the Sky will benefit from this season.

Allen might not score 17 points per game, but that awareness, IQ and more will help her teammates score points, too.

If that offense stays consistent, it would change the complexion of the Sky's point guard position battle in the preseason.

Dana Evans, more known for her offense at the point guard position, also turned in a solid game with 13 points. Evans also had two steals.

Chennedy Carter's statement

After being out of the league in 2023, Chennedy Carter has a chance to reinsert herself in the WNBA.

It was a good start Friday. She had 12 points on 6 of 9 shooting while also recording two steals.

This offseason, the Sky lost plenty of its offense. The question is where the team would go as it looked to find that offense?

Carter's evening was a boon. Her offensive skills are still there. Keeping them consistent is one thing, but finding a way to consistently use her in a lineup will be another.

Weatherspoon's rotations are going to be fun to consider as the team rolls further into training camp.

Thinking of which players who works better with will be a first step, and Weatherspoon has the coaching ability to figure that out. Her experiences as a coach, most recently with the New Orleans Pelicans, will serve her well in this regard.

Carter's presence is the kind that gives Weatherspoon more to work with.

The WNBA misses out on Lynx-Sky

Friday night's game was not streamed anywhere. It was not watchable in the Chicagoland market.

It was, however, streamed by X user @heyheyitsalli.

That street had 173,381 viewers, if there was any more proof needed the WNBA is something people are interested in viewing.

As the league gets more popular, there needs to be solutions to issues like this. The league still has time to prepare. But, with the entrance of Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, Cameron Brink, Kamilla Cardoso and more to the league, there needs to be more visibility.

In the meantime, shout out @heyheyitsalli for capitalizing on basketball people want to watch.