Former Cubs outfielder Angel Echevarria dies at age 48

Former major league outfielder Angel Echevarria has died. He was 48.

The former Rutgers star and Connecticut native played seven seasons in the majors. Rutgers announced his death Saturday but didn't provide further details.

The Connecticut Post reported Echevarria died Friday at Bridgeport Hospital. The story said his girlfriend told them he took at fall in his Bridgeport home earlier in the day.

Drafted in the 17th round by the Colorado Rockies in 1992, Echevarria made his big league debut with the Rockies in 1996.

He later played for Milwaukee and the Cubs. He also spent two seasons in Japan.