Former Cubs shortstop Addison Russell signs one-year deal with Korean Baseball

Former Chicago Cubs All-Star shortstop Addison Russell will look to rebuild his career abroad after he signed a one-year, $530,000 contract with the Kiwoom Heroes of the Korean Baseball Organization.

Russell was cut from the Cubs roster in December after the Major League club declined to offer a new contract, making the 2016 All-Star a free agent one year after he was suspended for violating Major League Baseball's domestic violence policy.

Russell was banned for 40 games at the start of the 2019 season after a series of allegations made by ex-wife Melisa Reidy.

