Fox 32 NFL Mock Draft: Post-NFL Combine predictions for the Chicago Bears and more

The NFL Combine gave us a good look at what could happen in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Let's play the guessing game.

Here's a mock draft taking a look at the Bears options following all the intel gathered at the 2026 NFL Combine.

2026 NFL Mock Draft: Post NFL Combine Edition

1. Las Vegas Raiders (3-14)

Pick: Fernando Mendoza, QB - Indiana

If this wasn't clear before when Raiders' majority owner Mark Davis and minority owner Tom Brady were at the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, Mendoza will be the top pick for a team that needs a quarterback to go with its offensive weapons.

2. New York Jets (3-14)

Pick: Vell Reese, EDGE - Ohio State

On Thursday, the Jets traded EDGE Jermaine Johnson to Tennessee for massive defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat and proceeded to watch Reese run a sub-4.50 40-yard dash. That's how fast the Jets should sprint to to podium with this selection.

3. Arizona Cardinals (3-14)

Pick: David Bailey, LB - Texas Tech

The Cardinals and Kyler Murray are going to split eventually. But the 2027 NFL Draft offers more quarterback options. It'll be hard to wait a year, but Arizona will be far from the only team to do this. Instead, they can add a pass rusher to help a defense that had the third-fewest sack total in the league.

4. Tennessee Titans (3-14)

Pick: Rueben Bain Jr., DL - Miami

Trading Sweat and landing Johnson opens up an interior defensive line spot for new head coach Robert Salah's defense. Bain, who was on the edges in college, could kick inside and use his high-end motor as a 3-technique defensive lineman.

5. New York Giants (4-13)

Pick: Spencer Fano, OT - Utah

The Giants get an athletic tackle to protect quarterback Jaxson Dart. It's as simple as that.

6. Cleveland Browns (5-12)

Pick: Francis Mauigoa, OT - Miami

The Browns could take Carnell Tate, but fortifying the offensive line and being patient for the potential of KC Conception or Omar Cooper Jr. in the second round could work.

7. Washington Commanders (5-12)

Pick: Sonny Styles, LB - Ohio State

Styles turned in a fantastic combine and could be the linebacker Washington turns to if Bobby Wagner leaves in free agency.

8. New Orleans Saints (6-11)

Pick: Jeremiyah Love, RB - Notre Dame

Head coach Kellen Moore rebuilds his offense around Tyler Shough, Chris Olave and Love.

9. Kansas City Chiefs (6-11)

Pick: Carnell Tate, WR - Ohio State

The Chiefs could trade down here with the three best receivers available, but we're not going to mock any trades. They take a jack-of-all trades receiver.

10. Cincinnati Bengals (6-11)

Pick: Caleb Downs, S - Ohio State

The Bengals are thanking the football gods that the league undervalues safeties in the draft, as the surest thing in this draft class falls to them at No. 10.

11. Miami Dolphins (7-10)

Pick: Mansoor Delane, CB - LSU

Defensive-minded head coach Jeff Hafley gets a No. 1 corner for the future.

12. Dallas Cowboys (7-9-1)

Pick: Jermod McCoy, CB - Tennessee.

McCoy had all Combine to convince coaches the injury that forced him to miss time in 2025 won't affect him. This adds a versatile cover corner for DC Christian Parker.

13. Los Angeles Rams (from Atlanta: 8-9)

Pick: Makai Lemon, WR - USC

The Rams could take whatever they want at No. 13. Why not add to a receiver room with Davante Adams' eventual replacement.

14. Baltimore Ravens (8-9)

Pick: Kenyon Sadiq, TE - Oregon

Isaiah Likely could leave in free agency, so why not give Lamar Jackson one of the best tight ends the Combine has ever seen?

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9)

Pick: Keldric Faulk, EDGE - Auburn

Sonny Styles would fit perfectly here, but his fantastic Combine performance means Todd Bowles opts for another stellar option.

16. New York Jets (from Indianapolis: 8-9)

Pick: Jordyn Tyson, WR - Arizona State

This is the first potential landing spot for Ty Simpson. With the 2027 Draft being so flush with quarterback talent, the Jets opt to prepare for that pick instead.

17. Detroit Lions (9-8)

Pick: Akheem Mesidor, EDGE - Miami

Forget his age, Mesidor would give Aidan Hutchinson a high-motor compliment on the other side of the defensive line to help a Lions team that wants back in the playoffs.

18. Minnesota Vikings (9-8)

Pick: Dillon Thienman, S - Oregon

Harrison Smith might retire. As it just so happens, Thienman had a fantastic Combine. It's an easy fit here.

19. Carolina Panthers (8-9)

Pick: Peter Woods, DT - Clemson

Peter, meet Derrick Brown. The two would make a disruptive combo in Carolina.

20. Dallas Cowboys (from Green Bay: 9-7-1)

Pick: Cashius Howell, EDGE - Texas A&M

With McCoy already on board, Dallas gets a hyper-productive pass rusher.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7)

Pick: KC Conception, WR - Texas A&M

Potential landing spot No. 2 for Ty Simpson. If Rodgers is back, which we're going to assume here, the Steelers could opt for a receiver to pair with DK Metcalf.

22. Los Angeles Chargers (11-6)

Pick: Olaivavega Ioane, OG - Penn State

No one expected them to lose both Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt last season. With both back, Ioane slots in to beef up what could be a refurbished offensive line.

23. Philadelphia Eagles (11-6)

Pick: Zachariah Branch, WR - Georgia

Lane Johnson could retire after the 2026 season, but the Eagles could use a weapon on offense.

24. Cleveland Browns (from Jacksonville: 13-4)

Pick: Denzel Boston, WR - Washington

With Boston and Mauigoa, the Browns have an offense with young pieces to fit around whomever plays quarterback.

25. Chicago Bears (11-6)

Pick: Kayden McDonald, DT - Ohio State

The Bears' defense will get overhauled this offseason. Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen could use a powerful run-stuffing tackle on his defensive line. McDonald fits the bill.

McDonald didn't test well at the Combine, with some noting he looked rigid, but the Combine wasn't going to be a place where McDonald was going to shine. With a deep EDGE class here, the Bears can take the guy who can anchor their run defense for years to come.

There are a few left tackle options, but it's fair to assume the Bears will swing for a veteran player to fill that need or wait until the second round.

Other prospects considered:

Caleb Banks, DT - Florida

Zion Young, EDGE - Missouri

TJ Parker, EDGE - Clemson

26. Buffalo Bills (12-5)

Pick: TJ Parker, EDGE - Clemson

The Bills' playoff pass rush was a massive red flag. First-year DC Jim Leonhard gets a weapon to use.

27. San Francisco 49ers (12-5)

Pick: Omar Cooper Jr., WR - Indiana

With the likely departure of Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco could use a physical receiver that could impact the run and pass game.

28. Houston Texans (12-5)

Pick: Caleb Banks, DT - Florida

The Combine helped teams get a look at Banks' injury history and his physical abilities. The Texans could use him to beef up a line that has Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter.

29. Los Angeles Rams (12-5)

Pick: Colton Hood, CB - Tennessee

Landing spot No. 3 for Ty Simpson. He'd be a great pick to develop under Sean McVay, but picking Lemon earlier means they have to draft for need here. The Rams get a cornerback they sorely need.

30. Denver Broncos (14-3)

Pick: CJ Allen, LB - Georgia

Allen has been linked to the Broncos all week. This seems like a seamless fit.

31. New England Patriots (14-3)

Pick: Caleb Lomu, OL - Utah

The Pats have their quarterback. Starting RT Morgan Moses is turning 35 this year, and Lomu could be the future there.

32. Seattle Seahawks (14-3)

Pick: Avieon Terrell, CB - Clemson

This could be a running back if Kenneth Walker leaves in free agency, but Terrell fortifies the reigning champ's defense.