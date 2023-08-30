Gibson yields 3 HRs as first-place Orioles blow 4-run lead and fall to White Sox 10-5

article

The Chicago White Sox hit three home runs off 13-game winner Kyle Gibson to rally from an early four-run deficit and beat the Baltimore Orioles 10-5 Wednesday, avoiding a three-game sweep.

Anthony Santander homered for the AL East-leading Orioles, who led 4-0 in the first inning before fading to their third loss in 12 games.

Luis Robert Jr. hit his 35th home run in the third inning to put Chicago ahead for good. Andrew Vaughn and Óscar Colás also went deep for the White Sox, who were outscored 18-3 in the first two games of the series.

Gibson (13-8) allowed seven runs and nine hits over 4 1/3 innings. The right-hander gave up only 16 home runs in his first 27 starts, but in this one he allowed three homers to the first 11 batters he faced.

Dylan Cease (6-7) overcame a 30-pitch first inning to earn only his second victory in eight starts since July 16. He allowed five runs and six hits in six innings, walking three and striking out seven.

Cease threw 109 pitches, the 10th time this season he's reached triple digits.

Santander hit an RBI double and scored on a single by Ryan O'Hearn as part of a big first inning that made it appear as if the Orioles were ready to cruise behind

Gibson, who was perfect in the top half.

But Chicago used two-run homers by Vaughn and Colás to pull even in the second, and Robert homered in the third before Vaughn and Elvis Andrus followed with run-scoring hits for a 7-4 lead.

It was 7-5 before the White Sox broke it open with a three-run sixth against Austin Voth. With two on, Tim Anderson hit a sinking liner to center that skipped past Cedric Mullins and rolled toward the wall for a triple. Andrew Benintendi followed with an RBI double.

Despite the loss, Baltimore won the season series 4-2, outscoring Chicago 43-27.

TRAINER'S ROOM

White Sox: C Seby Zavala (oblique) is participating in a training program designed to get him back to the White Sox next month. "He's cranking it up to play a few days in a row," manager Pedro Grifol said.

Orioles: OF Aaron Hicks (back) ran hard Wednesday and is "getting close" to coming off the injured list, manager Brandon Hyde said.

UP NEXT

White Sox: After taking Thursday off, Chicago calls upon right-hander Touki Toussaint (2-6, 4.85 ERA) to start the opener of a brief three-game homestand against Detroit.

Orioles: Following a day off Thursday, Baltimore and lefty Cole Irvin (1-3, 4.78) face the Arizona Diamondbacks on the road.

