Golden Steph: Curry's late barrage seals another Olympic men's basketball title, as US beats France

By Tim Reynolds
Published  August 10, 2024 4:25pm CDT
Sports
Associated Press
PARIS (AP) - Stephen Curry was thinking about this two years ago, after winning his fourth NBA title. The only thing left for him to win was Olympic gold.

And in the ultimate moment, he made sure that medal would be his.

The U.S. is atop the international men's basketball world once again, after Curry scored 24 points and led the way to a 98-87 win over France in the final at the Paris Games on Saturday night. It was the fifth consecutive gold medal for the U.S. - and the 17th in 20 all-time appearances for the Americans at the games.

Curry made four 3-pointers in the final 2:43, including the one that just sealed the win with 1:19 remaining. It put the U.S. up 93-84 and he skipped down the court letting out a yell, shaking his jersey so everyone could see the "USA" across the front.

If that wasn't enough, one more followed with about 30 seconds left - with the "go to sleep" move where he puts his hands on the side of his face.

Good night. Game over. Gold won. Again.
 