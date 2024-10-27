Grading the Chicago Bears against the Washington Commanders

The Chicago Bears had it.

Until they didn't.

A Hail Mary throw won the game for the Commanders.

Here are our grades from the heartbreaking loss in Maryland.

Caleb Williams

It's hard to give Williams a bad grade.

He had no time to throw and never truly got into a rhythm until the fourth quarter.

Williams was on target in the final frame. That's all he needed, thanks to the Bears' defense holding Washington.

In the fourth quarter, Williams led the Bears to a go-ahead touchdown with his escapability where he hit Keenan Allen and then scrambled for yards on broken plays.

After the issues he had to start the game, Williams settled it. It's why we're grading him with a firm curve.

He may not have looked like much at all to start the game. He looked like the offensive leader in full control of the game at the end.

Grade: C+ (With a curve)

D'Andre Swift

DJ Moore and Keenan Allen got the Bears going against the Panthers and Jaguars, respectively.

Against Washington, the Bears turned to the running back.

Swift's 56-yard touchdown run sparked the Bears' offense. He also ran through and jumped over (literally) the Commanders defense on his way to a 100-yard day. When nothing else was working, the Bears had it in Swift.

Grade: A

Montez Sweat

Battling injuries all day, Sweat made a massive difference.

He pressured Jayden Daniels all day, and when he commanded attention that allowed the likes of Jacob Martin and Austin Booker to get to Daniels in the fourth quarter.

Those hits by Martin and Booker looked like they reaggravated the rib injury that marked Daniels as week to week this past week. Sweat had a sack and two tackles for loss on the evening against his former team.

Grade: A+

Shane Waldron

This was going to be a much better grade until the biggest play of the game.

Third and goal from the one-yard line, and Waldron called a full back dive.

The full back in this case was back up center Doug Kramer. Kramer fumbled the ball away to Washington, never getting a clear hand on the handoff.

On a team where Roschon Johnson and Travis Homer were active, the Bears opted to give the ball to a player that has never handled the ball before. This knocks the grade down to an F.

Grade: F