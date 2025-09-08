Grading the Chicago Bears in their season-opening loss to Minnesota

That was as flat of a beginning for the Ben Johnson Era as the Bears could have asked for.

Here’s how we graded the Chicago Bears in their season opener on Monday Night Football.

Bears’ Defense

At the end of the first half, the Bears allowed a 32-yard reception that led to a field goal. The next time they were on the field, the Vikings drove into Bears’ territory.

Then, the game recorded JJ McCarthy’s first-ever NFL touchdown pass.

The only issue for McCarthy was that Nahshon Wright recorded that touchdown. The former Viking raced 74 yards to the house to make it 17-6.

Outside from a 42-yard pass interference and a quick lapse at the end of the first half, the Bears’ defense was up to the task and held the Vikings to six points in the first three quarters. The only issue after that was the Bears’ offense didn’t hold up their end of the bargain.

The Bears’ defense came out swinging. They only stopped when they were worn out.

Grade: B

Bears’ Offense

The opening 10-play drive was a sign the Bears’ offense could script a first-15.

The Bears took the ball and went right into the end zone. That allowed the Bears to set the tone early and keep the momentum on their side.

After that, the Bears mustered three points and missed a field goal that would have made the final drive in the fourth quarter one where the Bears finally got into the end zone.

It was a little too late there.

Grade: F

Caleb Williams

Williams was accurate and took care of the ball. He was decisive and showed off his athleticism. He scored his first-career rushing touchdown.

But, he wasn’t in rhythm at all in the second half. He got the Bears into the end zone in the fourth quarter, but that was when he could just rely on his natural skillset. That was something we saw too much of last season.

Williams wasn’t calling the plays, but bad misses in key moments were a reason why the Bears weren’t able to sustain any offensive success.

Grade: C-

Nahshon Wright

The former Viking had a great camp, and was still called upon to fill Jaylon Johnson’s shoes. At first, it didn’t look great.

The Vikings scored their first points of the game after Wright was flagged for a 42-yard pass interference.

He made up for that with a 74-yard pick six that put the Bears’ firmly ahead.

After that, however, comes the concern. Wright left the game with a non-contact injury while guarding Justin Jefferson.

Grade: B, curved to an A

Noah Sewell

Replacing TJ Edwards is no easy task. Third-year linebacker Noah Sewell was put up the task.

The Oregon product was flying around the field. In his first real and meaningful game action of his career, Sewell displayed solid lateral quickness and

He also had a hit on Minnesota TJ Hockenson that led to an incompletion on third down and a punt. At that point, the Vikings were 0-8 on third downs. McCarthy got the toss to Hockenson. Sewell rallied and made a play.

It was one of many plays Bears’ defense made on Monday night.

Grade: A

Ben Johnson

The first-ever game for the Bears’ head coach featured a gutsy coach, but one who was prepared.

The offense put up 10 points in the first half. They had a firm grasp on the game, but didn’t have

His first-15 was impressive, and showed the Bears have a play caller who can put the offense in a position to move the ball. But, getting in the end zone after that was a struggle.

Johnson had no answer for the second-half adjustments that Kevin O’Connell made. The offense finally added points in the fourth quarter when they were down 27-17.

The head coach needed to make his own adjustments on offense, especially when the defense was playing so well.

Grade: C