Grant scores 17, Duquesne beats Chicago State 65-60

Dae Dae Grant's 17 points led Duquesne to a 65-60 victory over Chicago State on Wednesday night.

Grant was 5 of 13 shooting, including 2 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 5 from the line for the Dukes (12-8). Jimmy Clark III added 16 points and three steals. Fousseyni Drame finished with 10 points.

Jahsean Corbett finished with 21 points and 11 rebounds for the Cougars (11-16). Brent Davis added 11 points for Chicago State. Noble Crawford had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Grant scored nine points in the first half and the score was tied at 28. The second half featured 10 lead changes and was tied seven times before Duquesne secured the victory. Clark put up 12 second-half points to help seal the win.