Happ hits game-ending single as Cubs rally past Dodgers 11-10

article

Ian Happ hit a game-ending RBI single in the 10th inning, and the Chicago Cubs outlasted the Los Angeles Dodgers for a wild 11-10 victory on Tuesday night.

The Cubs were down to their last out in the ninth when Miguel Amaya hit a solo homer off Tanner Scott that landed in the basket in center field, sending a charge through the crowd of 36,425 at Wrigley Field.

After Porter Hodge (2-0) escaped a jam in the top of the 10th, Happ grounded the first pitch from Noah Davis (0-1) into right field. Vidal Bruján scored easily from second as the Cubs poured out of the dugout to celebrate.

Kyle Tucker and Pete Crow-Armstrong homered as Chicago improved to 3-1 on an eight-game homestand. Happ finished with four hits and scored twice.

Tommy Edman, Andy Pages and Will Smith went deep for Los Angeles, which had won five of six. Edman finished with four RBIs.

The Dodgers scored five times in the seventh to take a 10-7 lead. Freddie Freeman had the big blow, a double to left that drove in Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts.

Chicago got two back when Tucker homered against Alex Vesia in the eighth. Then Amaya had the tying shot in the ninth.

The Cubs improved to 3-3 against the Dodgers. The teams close out their season series on Wednesday night.

Crow-Armstrong’s two-run shot off Dustin May made it 7-4 in the fifth. Crow-Armstrong is batting .367 (18 for 49) in his last 12 games.

Key moment

Pages threw out Happ when he tried to score on Michael Busch’s fly ball to left in the sixth. Happ was originally ruled safe, but the call was overturned after the Dodgers challenged the play.

Key stat

Edman’s three-run drive in the first was his 15th homer against the Cubs. He has 67 career homers.

Up next

Matthew Boyd (1-2, 2.01 ERA) starts for the Cubs on Wednesday night. The Dodgers are going with a bullpen game.