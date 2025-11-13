Hidalgo's historic night, including an NCAA-record 16 steals, leads Notre Dame past Akron

Hannah Hidalgo turned in an epic performance with an NCAA-record 16 steals and a Notre Dame-record 44 points in the No. 18 Fighting Irish’s 85-58 victory over Akron on Wednesday night.

After the game, she said it felt like a normal game day to her.

"I think it was just a regular game today," Hidalgo said. "Got up, went to class, then got in the gym."

By the numbers:

Hidalgo’s 16 steals broke the NCAA record held previously by several players, most recently Ticha Penicheiro of Old Dominion in 1998.

The 5-foot-6 junior made 16 of 25 shots, 3 of 6 3-pointers and 9 of 11 free throws in 28 minutes on the court. She had nine rebounds and four assists.

"Being a part of a special moment like that was awesome," Notre Dame head coach Niele Ivey said.

Notre Dame had 30 steals among Akron’s 38 turnovers, resulting in 41 points. Notre Dame’s 20 turnovers led to 13 points for Akron.

Cassandre Prosper scored 14 points for Notre Dame (3-0).

Ni’Rah Clark scored 13 points, Shaena Brew 12 and Corinne Reed 11 for the Zips (0-3).

Notre Dame led 48-34 at halftime after Hidalgo scored 28 points on 12-for-18 shooting. She scored the first 12 points in a 14-0 run that gave Notre Dame a 41-22 lead midway through the second quarter. She also scored five points in a 9-0 run for a 70-44 lead in the third.

The Irish will get their first few tests of the 2025-2026 season soon. Hidalgo will lead the charge this Saturday against No. 14 Michigan, and again next Friday against No. 8 USC.

What they're saying:

"My teammates, I know that’s what they need from me," Hidalgo told reporters after the game. "And I want to be able to be consistent in doing that. I know I've got to bring it defensively."

"She brings such positive energy," Notre Dame guard Cassandre Prosper said. "Because she brings up the intensity, we've got to follow her."