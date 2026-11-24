The Brief The Chicago Cubs’ have a new face to their pitching rotation. Trevor Rogers now leads the way on the Northside. Here’s how the Cubs' new pitcher shapes the future of the teams' pitching rotation.



The Chicago Cubs’ have a new face to their pitching rotation.

Welcome, Trevor Rogers. The best lefty on the market, after Tarik Skubal agreed to an eye-widening $450 million contract, comes to the Cubs for $120 million across five seasons.

Not long after, the Baltimore Orioles agreed to a contract with hurler Freddy Peralta on a contract that’s reportedly worth $125 million.

This means Rogers is leading the way on the Northside.

Here’s how Trevor Rogers re-shapes the Chicago Cubs’ pitching rotation.

New Chicago Cubs pitcher Trevor Rogers

Big picture view:

The Cubs needed pitching first and foremost, and then a little more after that, too.

With not much time between now and the MLB lockout, Cubs President Jed Hoyer needed to move quickly with a roster featuring the unanimous NL MVP in Pete Crow-Armstrong and a few glaring holes to fill.

"We’re going to have to be creative," Hoyer said at his press conference at the end of the season. "We’re going to have to fill a number of holes. I don’t think the timing affects that. I think that can get done. We have to make good decisions and we have to find deals that make sense for both sides."

Enter: Trevor Rogers.

The lefty started his career hot in Miami with the Marlins, where he was a National League All-Star as a rookie in 2021 and had a 7-8 record with a 2.64 ERA in 25 starts.

Rogers holds a career 34-48 record with a 3.88 ERA in 132 starts for the Orioles and Marlins. Twice in his career, he’s battled back from an injury to post stellar numbers in the back half of a season.

He did it in 2025 and 2026.

In 2025, he returned from an injury and posted a 9-3 record with a 1.81 ERA in 18 starts. In 2026, he posted a 2.90 ERA across 121 innings pitched in the last four months of the season.

Dig deeper:

The Cubs didn’t give Rogers a $120 million contract to be a middle-of-the-rotation pitcher.

Hoyer needs to revamp the entire starting rotation as 2026 pitchers Matthew Boyd, Shota Imanaga, Clay Holmes, Kevin Gausman and David Peterson all entered free agency.

As it stands, the Cubs will most likely enter the 2027 season with a rotation of Rogers, Justin Steele, Edward Cabrera, Javier Assad and Ben Brown. Cade Horton will most likely miss most of the season, making it difficult to count on him.

But, Rogers gives the Cubs a pitcher who has proven he can pitch is best baseball in the second half of the MLB season. The Cubs needed that, especially after swinging for Holmes and Gausman, only to see their rotation suffer when the Padres battered Boyd and Imanaga.

The Cubs will most likely make another move for their rotation, especially after seeing their 2026 rotation get hit with a smattering of injuries.

The question is if they can get that move in before the MLB lockout begins. What they don’t need to stress is what the foundation of their rotation will be.

The Cubs established that by signing Rogers.

With a team that has an established offense and a top-tier defense, the Cubs don’t have to spend north of $400 million on a pitcher. They just need to make sure they get a pitcher that can pitch his best late in the season.

That’s the headline on Rogers’ resume.