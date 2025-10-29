How to watch Chicago Bears vs. Cincinnati Bengals: TV channel, live stream info, start time

The Chicago Bears had their four-game winning streak snapped in Baltimore. Now, they'll have a chance to start a new one against another AFC North opponent.

Here's how to watch the Bears against the Bengals, as they look to bounce back on the road.

How to watch the Chicago Bears vs. Cincinnati Bengals

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount Plus on CBS and NFL+

Radio: ESPN 1000

The Bears and Bengals will be broadcast on CBS, those in the Chicagoland area will catch the regional broadcast that carries the Bears.

Spero Dedes will have the play-by-play call with former Bear safety Adam Archuleta serving as an analyst on CBS, with Aditi Kinkhabwala reporting from the sidelines. Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer and Jason McKie will be on the call for ESPN 1000.

Chicago Bears vs. Cincinnati Bengals start time

Date: Sunday, Nov. 2

Where: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio

Time: Noon, CDT

The Bengals are an interesting team to study.

They lost star quarterback Joe Burrow to a leg injury in Week 2. Their season was assumed to be near over. Then, they made an in-division trade for quarterback Joe Flacco. The veteran quarterback led the Bengals to a stunning Thursday Night Football win over the Steelers. But, now Flacco is battling injury issues.

According to reports, Flacco is being considered day-to-day with an AC joint injury. Couple that with the fact the Bengals fell 39-38 in a shootout to the New York Jets, where the Jets got their first win of the season, and the Bears have a chance to get another win on the road.

It won't be as simple as kicking a team while they're down, however. The Bengals have a top-tier receiver duo of Tee Higgins and JaMarr Chase. They have game-wrecking edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, too. The Bears can't overlook a team that's 3-5 after falling to a team that was just 1-5.

Chicago Bears 2025 season schedule

Week 1: Minnesota Vikings 27, Chicago Bears 24

Week 2: Detroit Lions 52, Chicago Bears 21

Week 3: Chicago Bears 31, Dallas Cowboys 17

Week 4: Chicago Bears 25, Las Vegas Raiders 24

Week 5: BYE

Week 6: Chicago Bears 25, Washington Commanders 24

Week 7: Chicago Bears 26, New Orleans Saints 16

Week 8: Baltimore Ravens 30, Chicago Bears 16

Week 9: @ Cincinnati Bengals

Week 10: vs. New York Giants

Week 11: @ Minnesota Vikings

Week 12: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 13: @ Philadelphia Eagles (Black Friday)

Week 14: @ Green Bay Packers

Week 15: vs. Cleveland Browns

Week 16: vs. Green Bay Packers (Saturday)

Week 17: @ San Francisco 49ers (Sunday Night Football)

Week 18: vs. Detroit Lions