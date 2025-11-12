How to watch Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings: Week 11 TV channel, live stream info, start time

Through nine games, the Chicago Bears have been an interesting study.

They've been fourth-quarter demons, winning games in various ways. But, Sunday is a different challenge. If they Bears truly are different, they'll need to start winning NFC North games.

This Sunday provides the Bears with that opportunity as they'll head to Minnesota to take on the Vikings.

Here's how to watch the Bears' rematch with the Minnesota Vikings this Sunday, in a key NFC North matchup.

How to watch the Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings

TV: FOX

Stream: FoxSports.com and NFL+

Radio: ESPN 1000

The Bears and Vikings will be broadcast on FOX. Kevin Burkhardt will have the play-by-play call with Tom Brady serving as an analyst. Erin Andrews will be reporting from the sidelines.

Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer and Jason McKie will be on the call for ESPN 1000.

Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings start time

Date: Sunday, Nov. 9

Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Time: Noon, CDT

If the Bears believe in revenge, this Sunday is a perfect chance for Ben Johnson and his team to exact vengeance.

Johnson's debut as a head coach ended in 27-24 collapse on Monday Night Football. The Bears' led 17-6 going into the fourth quarter, but Minnesota's 21-point fourth quarter stunned the Bears and sent them to 0-1.

This time, the Bears have a chance to prove they're the better team.

Caleb Williams has grown as a passer. The defense, although banged up, has boomed more than it has busted through nine games. The head coach has settled into his role and has gotten his team to believe it can win games. That last change will have a chance to show it has stuck in the weeks since Week 1.

Chicago Bears 2025 season schedule

Week 1: Minnesota Vikings 27, Chicago Bears 24

Week 2: Detroit Lions 52, Chicago Bears 21

Week 3: Chicago Bears 31, Dallas Cowboys 17

Week 4: Chicago Bears 25, Las Vegas Raiders 24

Week 5: BYE

Week 6: Chicago Bears 25, Washington Commanders 24

Week 7: Chicago Bears 26, New Orleans Saints 16

Week 8: Baltimore Ravens 30, Chicago Bears 16

Week 9: Chicago Bears 47, Cincinnati Bengals 42

Week 10: Chicago Bears 24, New York Giants 20

Week 11: @ Minnesota Vikings

Week 12: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 13: @ Philadelphia Eagles (Black Friday)

Week 14: @ Green Bay Packers

Week 15: vs. Cleveland Browns

Week 16: vs. Green Bay Packers (Saturday)

Week 17: @ San Francisco 49ers (Sunday Night Football)

Week 18: vs. Detroit Lions