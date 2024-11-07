How to watch Chicago Bears vs. New England Patriots: TV channel, live stream info, start time

There's no place like home for the Chicago Bears. They might need it as they try and get back on track.

The Bears come back to Solider Field for the first time since Week 5's win over Carolina, this time hosting an AFC East team.

Here's how to catch the Chicago Bears' against the New England Patriots:

How to watch the Chicago Bears vs. New England Patriots

TV: FOX

Stream: FoxSports.com and NFL+

Radio: ESPN 1000

SIRIUS XM RADIO: Channel 85 or 225

The Bears and Patriots will be broadcast on FOX, those in the Chicagoland area will catch the regional broadcast that carries the Bears.

Kevin Kugler and Daryl Johnston will be on the call on FOX, with Laura Okmin reporting from the sidelines. Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer and Jason McKie will be on the call for ESPN 1000.

Chicago Bears vs. New England Patriots start time

Date: Sunday, Nov. 10

Where: Solider Field, Chicago, Ill.

Time: Noon CDT

The Bears will return home for the first time since Week 5. Coming into Solider Field is another rookie quarterback.

Caleb Williams will look to right the ship against the New England Patriots and fellow rookie quarterback Drake Maye. The two go way back to their days in the Elite 11 camp. They'll face off as NFL quarterbacks on Sunday.

Aside from the rookie match up, the Bears (4-4) are in need of a win after dropping two in a row. A struggling Patriots team (2-7) are coming off an overtime loss to the Tennessee Titans. This presents a chance for the Bears to get back on track and enjoy a Sunday at home for the first time in over a month.

Chicago Bears 2024 season schedule