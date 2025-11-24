How to watch Chicago Bears vs. Philadelphia Eagles: TV channel, live stream info, start time on Black Friday

That's eight wins in the last nine games for the Chicago Bears. But, the real tests are about to start coming.

On Black Friday, the Bears travel to take on the Philadelphia Eagles. This is a chance for Ben Johnson to see how his team performs against a true contender with a national spotlight.

Here's how to watch the Bears against the reigning Super Bowl champion Eagles on Black Friday.

How to watch the Chicago Bears vs. Philadelphia Eagles

TV: Amazon Prime Video & FOX 32 Chicago

Stream: Amazon Prime, NFL+

Radio: ESPN 1000

The Bears and Eagles will be aired locally on FOX 32 Chicago. Those within the Chicagoland area will be able to watch live there.

Conversely, the Bears and Eagles game will be broadcast on Amazon Prime Video. A subscription is needed to watch the game on Prime.

Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit will be on the call for Amazon, with Kaylee Hartung reporting from the sidelines. Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer and Jason McKie will be on the call for ESPN 1000.

Chicago Bears vs. Philadelphia Eagles start time

Date: Nov. 28

Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Penn.

Time: 3:25 p.m., CDT

If there's ever a chance for the Bears to prove they have their winning ways down pat, Friday would be the perfect moment.

The Bears have taken jabs from all over social media that they've beaten Geno Smith, JJ McCarthy, Russel Wilson, Joe Flacco and Mason Rudolph in some of their most recent wins. There's no better way to absolve those clamors by defeating the Eagles with Jalen Hurts.

With star power all over the field, the Eagles have an 8-3 record just like the Bears. Even though the Eagles just lost to the Cowboys 24-21 last Sunday, that just underscores the notion of how difficult it is to win in the NFL.

A win Sunday does more than just shut up the detractors, too. It would give the Bears some leverage in the NFC playoff picture in terms of tiebreakers. Win or lose, the Bears will be talking about the playoffs come the start of December.

Chicago Bears 2025 season schedule

Week 1: Minnesota Vikings 27, Chicago Bears 24

Week 2: Detroit Lions 52, Chicago Bears 21

Week 3: Chicago Bears 31, Dallas Cowboys 17

Week 4: Chicago Bears 25, Las Vegas Raiders 24

Week 5: BYE

Week 6: Chicago Bears 25, Washington Commanders 24

Week 7: Chicago Bears 26, New Orleans Saints 16

Week 8: Baltimore Ravens 30, Chicago Bears 16

Week 9: Chicago Bears 47, Cincinnati Bengals 42

Week 10: Chicago Bears 24, New York Giants 20

Week 11: Chicago Bears 19, Minnesota Vikings 17

Week 12: Chicago Bears 31, Pittsburgh Steelers 28

Week 13: @ Philadelphia Eagles (Black Friday)

Week 14: @ Green Bay Packers

Week 15: vs. Cleveland Browns

Week 16: vs. Green Bay Packers (Saturday)

Week 17: @ San Francisco 49ers (Sunday Night Football)

Week 18: vs. Detroit Lions