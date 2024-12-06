How to watch Chicago Bears vs. San Francisco 49ers: TV channel, live stream info, start time

The Chicago Bears are in a new era. Welcome, Thomas Brown.

The Bears' interim head coach gets his first test against Kyle Shananhan's San Francisco 49ers, who are a talented team that's mired in a difficult season.

Here's how to watch the Bears' game against San Francisco on Sunday, which is the start of the Thomas Brown era in Chicago.

How to watch the Chicago Bears vs. San Francisco 49ers

TV: FOX

Stream: FoxSports.com and NFL+

Radio: ESPN 1000

The Bears and 49ers will be broadcast on FOX, those in the Chicagoland area will catch the regional broadcast that carries the Bears.

Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma will be on the call on FOX, with Megan Olivi reporting from the sidelines. Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer and Jason McKie will be on the call for ESPN 1000.

Chicago Bears vs. San Francisco 49ers start time

Date: Sunday, Dec. 8

Where: Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif.

Time: 3:25 CDT

At the beginning of the season, this was a game the Bears figured they would test themselves against a Super Bowl contender. Things have not gone as planned.

The 49ers are currently 5-7, just one win better than the 4-8 Bears. A rash of injuries have led to this record for San Francisco. and it gives the Bears a chance to capitalize.

This is arguably the best chance for the Bears to snap their six-game skid and get back to some winning ways. That would be a heck of a start for the Thomas Brown era.

