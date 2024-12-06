How to watch Chicago Bears vs. San Francisco 49ers: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The Chicago Bears are in a new era. Welcome, Thomas Brown.
The Bears' interim head coach gets his first test against Kyle Shananhan's San Francisco 49ers, who are a talented team that's mired in a difficult season.
Here's how to watch the Bears' game against San Francisco on Sunday, which is the start of the Thomas Brown era in Chicago.
How to watch the Chicago Bears vs. San Francisco 49ers
TV: FOX
Stream: FoxSports.com and NFL+
Radio: ESPN 1000
The Bears and 49ers will be broadcast on FOX, those in the Chicagoland area will catch the regional broadcast that carries the Bears.
Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma will be on the call on FOX, with Megan Olivi reporting from the sidelines. Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer and Jason McKie will be on the call for ESPN 1000.
Chicago Bears vs. San Francisco 49ers start time
Date: Sunday, Dec. 8
Where: Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif.
Time: 3:25 CDT
At the beginning of the season, this was a game the Bears figured they would test themselves against a Super Bowl contender. Things have not gone as planned.
The 49ers are currently 5-7, just one win better than the 4-8 Bears. A rash of injuries have led to this record for San Francisco. and it gives the Bears a chance to capitalize.
This is arguably the best chance for the Bears to snap their six-game skid and get back to some winning ways. That would be a heck of a start for the Thomas Brown era.
Chicago Bears 2024 season schedule
- Chicago Bears 24, Tennessee Titans 17
- Houston Texans 19, Chicago Bears 13
- Indianapolis Colts 21, Chicago Bears 16
- Chicago Bears 24, Los Angeles Rams 18
- Chicago Bears 36, Carolina Panthers 10
- Chicago Bears 35, Jacksonville Jaguars 16
- BYE
- Washington Commanders 18, Chicago Bears 15
- Arizona Cardinals 29, Chicago Bears 9
- New England Patriots 19, Chicago Bears 3
- Green Bay Packers 20, Chicago Bears 19
- Minnesota Vikings 30, Chicago Bears 27 (OT)
- Detroit Lions 23, Chicago Bears 20
- Sun., Dec. 8 at San Francisco 49ers FOX 3:25 p.m.
- Mon., Dec. 16 at Minnesota Vikings ABC/ESPN 7 p.m.
- Sun., Dec. 22 Detroit Lions FOX 12 p.m.
- Thurs., Dec. 26 Seattle Seahawks PRIME 7:15 p.m.
- TBD at Green Bay Packers TBD