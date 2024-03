IHSA State Basketball Championships: Schedule, final scores and results

ihsa

This is March, as they say.

Illinois state basketball championships are playing right into the March Magic.

Here is the upcoming schedule, final scores and results for the IHSA state basketball championships, playing in Champaign at the State Farm Center.

IHSA boys state championships

Class 1A

Semfinals - March 7

9:30 a.m.: No. 2 Meridian 68, No. 1 Chicago Hope Academy 60

Meridian: AJ Flenoid, 24 points, 12 rebounds; Jai'Deon Reed 15 points; Will Thurston 11 points

Chicago Hope Academy: Tyjuan Hunter 18 points, Josh Dillon 12 points

11:15 a.m.: No. 1 West Central 70, No. 2 Aurora Christian 65

West Central: Chance Little 33 points, Zack Evans 17 points

Aurora Christian: Marshawn Cocroft 36 points

Championship Game - March 9

11 a.m.: No. 2 Meridian vs. No. 1 West Central

Class 2A

Semfinals - March 7

2 p.m.: No. 5 Williamsville vs. No. Phillips

3:45 p.m.: No. 1 Byron vs. No. 1 Benton

Championship Game - March 9

1 p.m.: TBD vs. TBD

Class 3A

Semifinals - March 8

9:30 a.m.: No. 1 Mt. Carmel vs. No. 1 Mt. Zion

11:15 a.m.: No. 1 DePaul Prep vs. No. 2 Richwoods

Championship Game - March 9 @ 5:30

Class 4A

Semifinals - March 8

2 p.m.: No. 2 Palatine vs. No. 1 Normal Community

3:45 p.m.: No. 1 Homewood-Flossmoor vs. No. 4 New Trier

Championship Game - March 9 @ 7:30

IHSA Girls Basketball Championships

Class 1A - Okawville

Championship Game: Okawville 48, Illini Bluffs 36

Class 2A - Peoria Notre Dame

Championship Game: Peoria Notre Dame 48, Nashville 46

Class 3A - Lincoln

Championship Game: Lincoln 60, Glenwood 44

Class 4A - Loyola Academy

Championship Game: Loyola Academy 44, Nazareth Academy 40