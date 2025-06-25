Illinois basketball: Miami Heat, Utah Jazz select Illini stars Kasparas Jakucionis and Will Riley

Both Illinois basketball stars who were projected first-round picks went off the board in back-to-back picks.

Illini freshmen Kasparas Jakucionis and Will Riley were selected by the Miami Heat and Utah Jazz with the No. 20 and No. 21 overall picks in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Jakucionis was projected as a lottery pick by most experts, but fells to the Heat in the top 20. Riley went right where he was projected to go.

What we know:

Jakucionis was one of the most versatile players in the Big Ten last season.

As a freshman, he averaged 15.0 points and 4.7 assists per game. Among all his skills, draft experts liked how Jakucionis showcased his ability to control tempo and offensive, execute offensive sets in the half court game and find teammates with versatile passing skills.

He also took a high volume of 3-point shots, showcasing a shooting ability where he proved he likes to pass into a good shot but won't pass up an open shot.

In Miami, Jakucionis will play with Heat star Tyler Herro and center Bam Adabeyo. Jakucionis fits as a point guard with these players, especially as a guard with size who can find shooters with kickout passes, space the floor and hit shots.

Riley was the Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year, coming off the bench as an athletic forward who could knock down open 3-pointers, defend multiple positions and play an athletic style of basketball.

In heading to Utah, Riley joins fellow Big Ten star Ace Bailey and a roster that needs an infusion of talent. Walker Kessler is a talented defensive center, but the Jazz need offense.

Riley is a versatile offensive player who can score in anyway the Jazz need him to score.