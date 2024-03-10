Illinois-Chicago basketball fires head coach Luke Yaklich | Reports

Illinois-Chicago is reportedly moving on from its head basketball coach.

UIC has fired head coach Luke Yaklich after four seasons, according to CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein.

Yaklich had two years remaining on his contract. He was hired in March 2020.

In 2022, Yaklich's contract was extended through April 30, 2026, according to his employment contract. Yaklich's annual base salary was also raised to $428,000.

In his four years, Yaklich had a 47-70 record and a .402 winning percentage.

On Friday, UIC won its first Missouri Valley Conference Tournament game, beating Southern Illinois in double overtime. It was the longest MVC postseason contest since 2004.

UIC's opening is the second in the MVC, as Missouri State fired head coach Dana Ford. UIC's opening is the second opening in Chicago, as DePaul fired Tony Stubblefield in January.