Illinois high school football: scores and results from Oct. 3 and Week 6 statewide
We're inching closer to the playoffs.
Here are the scores and results from the sixth week of high school football from around the state of Illinois.
Illinois High School Football Week 6 Scores & Results
Friday, Oct. 3
Abingdon (A.-Avon) 34, Astoria (South Fulton) 27
Addison (A. Trail) 46, Leyden 6
Albion (Edwards County) 14, Hamilton County 13
Algonquin (Jacobs) 27, Crystal Lake Central 21
Amboy 68, Peoria Heights 0
Andrew 56, Stagg 6
Annawan-Wethersfield 48, Stark County 7
Antioch 62, North Chicago 12
Arlington Heights (Hersey) 54, Elk Grove 14
Arthur (A.-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond) 48, Arcola 6
Aurora (A. Christian) 26, Christ the King 0
Aurora (West Aurora) 49, Ridgewood 0
Barrington 42, Hoffman Estates (Conant) 14
Bartlett 41, Aurora (East) 2
Batavia 24, Geneva 21, OT
Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 16, Collinsville 14
Belleville (East) 47, Alton 6
Benton 34, Nashville 24
Byron 42, Durand-Pecatonica 14
Cahokia 42, Mt Vernon 18
Carbondale 49, Granite City 13
Carlinville 48, Litchfield 35
Carrollton 56, North Greene 0
Carterville 39, Harrisburg 0
Cary-Grove 46, Dundee-Crown 27
Central 27, Brown County 6
Central 42, McHenry 13
Central 48, Salem 13
Central Catholic 61, St Teresa 21
Centralia 55, Marion 28
Chester 42, Carlyle 21
Chicago Christian 45, St Edward 0
Christopher 36, Red Hill 28
Coal City 55, Manteno 0
Columbia 62, East Alton-Wood River 0
Cumberland 41, Sangamon Valley 19
DePaul 36, Arlington Heights (St. Viator) 7
Deerfield 24, Glenbrook North 2
Dixon 55, Stillman Valley 0
Downers Grove North 21, OPRF 0
Downers Grove South 57, Proviso East 6
Du Quoin 30, Frankfort 28, OT
Dunlap 56, Canton 21
Dupo 56, Red Bud 14
East Saint Louis 54, Edwardsville 0
El Paso-Gridley 38, Tremont 6
Elgin 43, Larkin 21
Erie-Prophetstown 42, Riverdale 36
Farmington 30, Macomb 16
Freeburg 21, Roxana 19
Fremd 35, Hoffman Estates 13
Fulton 55, Dakota 14
Geneseo 38, Galesburg 20
Genoa-Kingston 63, Lutheran 14
Gillespie 36, Southwestern 6
Glenbard East 49, Bensenville (Fenton) 0
Glenbard North 41, Lake Park 23
Glenbrook South 18, Evanston 6
Glenwood 42, University 0
Grayslake Central 28, Grayslake North 6
Herscher 28, Streator 14
Heyworth 24, Alton (Marquette) 0
Hope 28, Wheaton Academy 21
ICCP 35, St. Francis 28
Johnston City 46, Fairfield 22
Joliet Catholic 16, Notre Dame 7
Kaneland 34, Sycamore 14
Knoxville 32, Illini West 22
La Salle-Peru 28, Ottawa 14
Lake Zurich 31, Zion Benton 0
Lanark (Eastland)-Pearl City 51, Forreston 24
Le Roy 42, Fisher 14
Lena-Winslow 46, Morrison 7
Leo 46, De La Salle 13
Lift for Life Academy, Mo. 46, Murphysboro 34
Lincoln Way Central 28, Bradley-Bourbonnais 20
Lincoln Way West 52, DeKalb 21
Lincoln-Way East 42, Aurora (Metea Valley) 6
Lockport 14, Naperville Central 7, OT
MacArthur 61, Lincoln 20
Mahomet-Seymour 49, Effingham 7
Maine South 35, New Trier 7
Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 34, Aurora (Marmion Academy) 20
Maroa-Forsyth 46, Pittsfield 6
Mascoutah 16, Triad 7
Massac County 35, Herrin 20
Mater Dei 48, Miller Career, Mo. 8
Mendota 45, Kewanee 13
Metamora 37, Pekin (IL) 13
Milledgeville 54, West Carroll 28
Minooka 74, Plainfield Central 7
Monticello 28, St Joseph-Ogden 21
Morris 37, Rochelle 14
Mt Carmel 27, Brother Rice 14
Mt Prospect (Prospect) 70, Wheeling 19
Mt Zion 70, Charleston 0
Naperville North 36, Sandburg 35
Neuqua Valley 42, Homewood-Flossmoor 27
New Berlin 48, Olympia 32
Normal West 40, Aurora (Waubonsie Valley) 35
O'Fallon 46, Belleville (West) 30
Olney 42, Mt. Carmel 26
Oswego 48, Joliet West 6
Oswego East 51, Romeoville 6
PORTA 44, Auburn 20
Palatine 49, Schaumburg 14
Paris 34, Newton 21
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 38, Illinois Valley Central 30
Pinckneyville 27, Anna (A.-Jonesboro) 0
Pleasant Plains 32, Riverton 16
Polo 54, Orangeville 8
Pontiac 42, Rantoul 22
Prairie Ridge 35, Huntley 34
Princeton 28, Hall 12
Princeville 42, ROWVA-Williamsfield 8
Quincy 23, East Moline (United) 21
Reed-Custer 31, Peotone 28
Richards 55, Argo 6
Ridgeview 17, Warrensburg-Latham 0
River Ridge 52, Ashton (A.-Franklin Center) 12
Riverside-Brookfield 21, Glenbard South 17
Robinson 39, Lawrenceville 19
Rockridge 50, Orion 7
Rolling Meadows 59, Buffalo Grove 27
Rushville-Industry 54, United 18
Salt Fork 16, Momence 14
Seneca 43, Ottawa Marquette 26
Sesser-Valier 38, Carmi-White County 6
Shelbyville 20, Eureka 17
South Beloit 49, Alden-Hebron 7
South Fork 58, Metro-East Lutheran 50
Springfield 28, Jacksonville 17
St Anne 54, Unity Christian 12
St Charles North 24, St Charles East 13
St Patrick 46, Benet 24
Stevenson 24, Lake Forest 7
Stockton 30, Galena 12
Taylorville 50, Mattoon 6
Tri-Valley 56, Clinton 6
Triopia 38, Beardstown 13
Tuscola 35, Central A&M 14
Unity 46, Prairie Central 7
Vandalia 28, Greenville 18
Vernon Hills 42, Maine East 0
Villa Grove/Heritage 14, Argenta (A.-Oreana) 10
Washington 56, East Peoria 0
Wauconda 43, Grant 39
Wesclin 48, Sparta 30
West Central 26, Galva 18
West Chicago 61, Elmwood Park 6
West Hancock 42, Elmwood 34
Westville 37, Central 14
Wheaton Warrenville South 14, Wheaton North 0
Williamsville 45, Athens 14
Willowbrook 48, Berwyn-Cicero (Morton) 6
Wilmington 47, Thornton 0
Winchester (West Central) 22, Pleasant Hill 6
York 28, Hinsdale Central 18
Thursday, Oct. 2
Bogan 28, Harlan 8
Oakwood 42, Hoopeston 14
UIC 16, Phoenix 14