Illinois high school football: scores and results from Oct. 3 and Week 6 statewide

By AP News
Published  October 4, 2025 12:18am CDT
High School Sports
FOX 32 Chicago
We're inching closer to the playoffs.

Here are the scores and results from the sixth week of high school football from around the state of Illinois.

Illinois High School Football Week 6 Scores & Results

Friday, Oct. 3

Abingdon (A.-Avon) 34, Astoria (South Fulton) 27

Addison (A. Trail) 46, Leyden 6

Albion (Edwards County) 14, Hamilton County 13

Algonquin (Jacobs) 27, Crystal Lake Central 21

Amboy 68, Peoria Heights 0

Andrew 56, Stagg 6

Annawan-Wethersfield 48, Stark County 7

Antioch 62, North Chicago 12

Arlington Heights (Hersey) 54, Elk Grove 14

Arthur (A.-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond) 48, Arcola 6

Aurora (A. Christian) 26, Christ the King 0

Aurora (West Aurora) 49, Ridgewood 0

Barrington 42, Hoffman Estates (Conant) 14

Bartlett 41, Aurora (East) 2

Batavia 24, Geneva 21, OT

Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 16, Collinsville 14

Belleville (East) 47, Alton 6

Benton 34, Nashville 24

Byron 42, Durand-Pecatonica 14

Cahokia 42, Mt Vernon 18

Carbondale 49, Granite City 13

Carlinville 48, Litchfield 35

Carrollton 56, North Greene 0

Carterville 39, Harrisburg 0

Cary-Grove 46, Dundee-Crown 27

Central 27, Brown County 6

Central 42, McHenry 13

Central 48, Salem 13

Central Catholic 61, St Teresa 21

Centralia 55, Marion 28

Chester 42, Carlyle 21

Chicago Christian 45, St Edward 0

Christopher 36, Red Hill 28

Coal City 55, Manteno 0

Columbia 62, East Alton-Wood River 0

Cumberland 41, Sangamon Valley 19

DePaul 36, Arlington Heights (St. Viator) 7

Deerfield 24, Glenbrook North 2

Dixon 55, Stillman Valley 0

Downers Grove North 21, OPRF 0

Downers Grove South 57, Proviso East 6

Du Quoin 30, Frankfort 28, OT

Dunlap 56, Canton 21

Dupo 56, Red Bud 14

East Saint Louis 54, Edwardsville 0

El Paso-Gridley 38, Tremont 6

Elgin 43, Larkin 21

Erie-Prophetstown 42, Riverdale 36

Farmington 30, Macomb 16

Freeburg 21, Roxana 19

Fremd 35, Hoffman Estates 13

Fulton 55, Dakota 14

Geneseo 38, Galesburg 20

Genoa-Kingston 63, Lutheran 14

Gillespie 36, Southwestern 6

Glenbard East 49, Bensenville (Fenton) 0

Glenbard North 41, Lake Park 23

Glenbrook South 18, Evanston 6

Glenwood 42, University 0

Grayslake Central 28, Grayslake North 6

Herscher 28, Streator 14

Heyworth 24, Alton (Marquette) 0

Hope 28, Wheaton Academy 21

ICCP 35, St. Francis 28

Johnston City 46, Fairfield 22

Joliet Catholic 16, Notre Dame 7

Kaneland 34, Sycamore 14

Knoxville 32, Illini West 22

La Salle-Peru 28, Ottawa 14

Lake Zurich 31, Zion Benton 0

Lanark (Eastland)-Pearl City 51, Forreston 24

Le Roy 42, Fisher 14

Lena-Winslow 46, Morrison 7

Leo 46, De La Salle 13

Lift for Life Academy, Mo. 46, Murphysboro 34

Lincoln Way Central 28, Bradley-Bourbonnais 20

Lincoln Way West 52, DeKalb 21

Lincoln-Way East 42, Aurora (Metea Valley) 6

Lockport 14, Naperville Central 7, OT

MacArthur 61, Lincoln 20

Mahomet-Seymour 49, Effingham 7

Maine South 35, New Trier 7

Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 34, Aurora (Marmion Academy) 20

Maroa-Forsyth 46, Pittsfield 6

Mascoutah 16, Triad 7

Massac County 35, Herrin 20

Mater Dei 48, Miller Career, Mo. 8

Mendota 45, Kewanee 13

Metamora 37, Pekin (IL) 13

Milledgeville 54, West Carroll 28

Minooka 74, Plainfield Central 7

Monticello 28, St Joseph-Ogden 21

Morris 37, Rochelle 14

Mt Carmel 27, Brother Rice 14

Mt Prospect (Prospect) 70, Wheeling 19

Mt Zion 70, Charleston 0

Naperville North 36, Sandburg 35

Neuqua Valley 42, Homewood-Flossmoor 27

New Berlin 48, Olympia 32

Normal West 40, Aurora (Waubonsie Valley) 35

O'Fallon 46, Belleville (West) 30

Olney 42, Mt. Carmel 26

Oswego 48, Joliet West 6

Oswego East 51, Romeoville 6

PORTA 44, Auburn 20

Palatine 49, Schaumburg 14

Paris 34, Newton 21

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 38, Illinois Valley Central 30

Pinckneyville 27, Anna (A.-Jonesboro) 0

Pleasant Plains 32, Riverton 16

Polo 54, Orangeville 8

Pontiac 42, Rantoul 22

Prairie Ridge 35, Huntley 34

Princeton 28, Hall 12

Princeville 42, ROWVA-Williamsfield 8

Quincy 23, East Moline (United) 21

Reed-Custer 31, Peotone 28

Richards 55, Argo 6

Ridgeview 17, Warrensburg-Latham 0

River Ridge 52, Ashton (A.-Franklin Center) 12

Riverside-Brookfield 21, Glenbard South 17

Robinson 39, Lawrenceville 19

Rockridge 50, Orion 7

Rolling Meadows 59, Buffalo Grove 27

Rushville-Industry 54, United 18

Salt Fork 16, Momence 14

Seneca 43, Ottawa Marquette 26

Sesser-Valier 38, Carmi-White County 6

Shelbyville 20, Eureka 17

South Beloit 49, Alden-Hebron 7

South Fork 58, Metro-East Lutheran 50

Springfield 28, Jacksonville 17

St Anne 54, Unity Christian 12

St Charles North 24, St Charles East 13

St Patrick 46, Benet 24

Stevenson 24, Lake Forest 7

Stockton 30, Galena 12

Taylorville 50, Mattoon 6

Tri-Valley 56, Clinton 6

Triopia 38, Beardstown 13

Tuscola 35, Central A&M 14

Unity 46, Prairie Central 7

Vandalia 28, Greenville 18

Vernon Hills 42, Maine East 0

Villa Grove/Heritage 14, Argenta (A.-Oreana) 10

Washington 56, East Peoria 0

Wauconda 43, Grant 39

Wesclin 48, Sparta 30

West Central 26, Galva 18

West Chicago 61, Elmwood Park 6

West Hancock 42, Elmwood 34

Westville 37, Central 14

Wheaton Warrenville South 14, Wheaton North 0

Williamsville 45, Athens 14

Willowbrook 48, Berwyn-Cicero (Morton) 6

Wilmington 47, Thornton 0

Winchester (West Central) 22, Pleasant Hill 6

York 28, Hinsdale Central 18

Thursday, Oct. 2

Bogan 28, Harlan 8

Oakwood 42, Hoopeston 14

UIC 16, Phoenix 14

