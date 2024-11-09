Illinois high school football: scores and results from second round of IHSA playoffs statewide
Here are the scores and results from the second week of IHSA high school football playoffs around the state of Illinois between Friday and Saturday.
Friday High School Football Scores
PREP FOOTBALL
Amundsen 27, Taft 7
Carmel 21, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 13
IHSA Playoffs Second Round
Class 4A
Dixon 51, Chicago Ag Science 6
Mt. Zion 43, Peoria Notre Dame 29
Class 5A
Peoria (H.S.) 52, Thornton Fractional North 14
Rochelle 38, Lisle (Benet Academy) 6
Class 6A
Oak Lawn Richards 42, Washington 14
Class 7A
Bradley-Bourbonnais 42, Young 0
Lincoln Way Central 49, Hoffman Estates 21
Normal Community 52, Prospect 49
Quincy 44, Moline 14
St. Rita 21, Willowbrook 9
Class 8A
Gurnee Warren 35, Barrington 26
Lincoln-Way East 38, Minooka 7
Lyons 63, Downers South 20
Naperville Central 31, Fremd 28
Stevenson 35, Glenbard East 7
York 35, Oswego 17
Saturday High School Football Scores
Kenwood 35, Simeon 14
Polo 66, West Carroll 0
IHSA Playoffs Second Round
Class 6A
Cary-Grove 41, Antioch 8
Class 5A
Nazareth 42, Woodstock North 20
Sycamore 69, Westinghouse 12
Class 4A
Coal City 33, Rockford Boylan 10
Class 3A
Montini 14, Byron 13
Class 2A
Dwight 12, Elmwood 6
Class 1A
Galena 33, Ottawa Marquette 6