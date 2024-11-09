Expand / Collapse search

Illinois high school football: scores and results from second round of IHSA playoffs statewide

By AP News
Published  November 9, 2024 4:11pm CST
High School Sports
Associated Press

Here are the scores and results from the second week of IHSA high school football playoffs around the state of Illinois between Friday and Saturday.

Friday High School Football Scores

PREP FOOTBALL

Amundsen 27, Taft 7

Carmel 21, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 13

IHSA Playoffs Second Round

Class 4A

Dixon 51, Chicago Ag Science 6

Mt. Zion 43, Peoria Notre Dame 29

Class 5A

Peoria (H.S.) 52, Thornton Fractional North 14

Rochelle 38, Lisle (Benet Academy) 6

Class 6A

Oak Lawn Richards 42, Washington 14

Class 7A

Bradley-Bourbonnais 42, Young 0

Lincoln Way Central 49, Hoffman Estates 21

Normal Community 52, Prospect 49

Quincy 44, Moline 14

St. Rita 21, Willowbrook 9

Class 8A

Gurnee Warren 35, Barrington 26

Lincoln-Way East 38, Minooka 7

Lyons 63, Downers South 20

Naperville Central 31, Fremd 28

Stevenson 35, Glenbard East 7

York 35, Oswego 17

Saturday High School Football Scores

Kenwood 35, Simeon 14

Polo 66, West Carroll 0

IHSA Playoffs Second Round

Class 6A

Cary-Grove 41, Antioch 8

Class 5A

Nazareth 42, Woodstock North 20

Sycamore 69, Westinghouse 12

Class 4A

Coal City 33, Rockford Boylan 10

Class 3A

Montini 14, Byron 13

Class 2A

Dwight 12, Elmwood 6

Class 1A

Galena 33, Ottawa Marquette 6