Illinois high school football: scores and results from Week 1 statewide

Published  August 31, 2024 12:24pm CDT
High School Sports
CHICAGO - Football is back in the Land of Lincoln.

Here are the scores and results from the first week of high school football around the state of Illinois.

Illinois High School football Week 1 scores

ALAH 30, Argenta-Oreana 10

Addison Trail 28, Streamwood 0

Amboy/LaMoille/Ohio 36, Ridgewood 8

Amundsen 28, Niles North 6

Annawan-Wethersfield 42, Astoria (South Fulton) 0

Argo 45, De La Salle 0

Aurora (West Aurora) 53, Proviso East 0

Aurora Central Catholic 20, St. Edward 8

Aurora Christian 24, Ottawa Marquette 19

BHRA 21, Clifton Central 8

Barrington 64, South Elgin 31

Bayless, Mo. 44, Dupo 12

Belleville East 30, Collinsville 15

Belleville West 34, Mascoutah 21

Bensenville (Fenton) 35, Elgin 14

Benton 41, Carterville 0

Bethalto Civic Memorial 43, Alton Marquette 2

Biggsville West Central 52, Galva 8

Bloomington Central Catholic 42, Pontiac 7

Bradley-Bourbonnais 53, Plainfield East 14

Breese Central 24, Highland 21

Brother Rice 50, Phillips 0

Bureau Valley 48, Monmouth United 21

Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 44, Peoria Heights 0

Byron 56, Rock Falls 7

Cahokia 50, Lutheran (St. Charles), Mo. 0

Camp Point Central 69, North Greene 0

Carbondale 36, Murphysboro 33

Carlinville 37, Litchfield/Mt. Olive 12

Carmi-White County 36, Flora 20

Cary-Grove 27, Burlington Central 3

Casey-Westfield 24, Red Hill 0

Centralia 42, Salem 35

Chester 35, Du Quoin 27

Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 22, Harlan 0

Chicago (Solorio Academy) 20, Chicago Academy/Kelvyn Park 0

Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/Bronzeville) 12, Dunbar 6

Chicago Christian 34, Herscher 14

Chicago Sullivan 57, Chicago Uplift 0

Christian Brothers, Mo. 45, Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 0

Clinton 57, East Alton-Wood River 0

Columbia 35, Breese Mater Dei 0

DePaul College Prep 35, Deerfield 28

Decatur MacArthur 47, Mattoon 6

Decatur St. Teresa 40, Urbana 8

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 58, West Hancock 28

Dixon 56, Stillman Valley 14

Downers North 42, O'Fallon 0

Downers South 33, Metea Valley 15

Dundee-Crown 20, Crystal Lake South 14

Dunlap 48, Galesburg 0

Durand-Pecatonica 32, Stockton 26

East Peoria 28, Springfield Southeast 26

Effingham 54, Robinson 30

El Paso-Gridley 23, Reed-Custer 6

Eldorado 22, Edwards County 20

Elmwood 41, Knoxville 28

Erie-Prophetstown 13, Kewanee 6

Eureka 34, Canton 8

Evanston 41, Zion Benton 20

Farmington 33, Illini West (Carthage) 0

Fremd 31, Lake Zurich 0

Fulton 28, Forreston 0

Geneseo 48, Chicago (Comer) 0

Geneva 63, Larkin 0

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 7, Colfax Ridgeview 0

Gibson Southern, Ind. 42, Mt. Carmel 6

Glenbard East 30, Willowbrook 23

Glenbard North 17, Bartlett 0

Glenbrook North 14, Chicago (Lane) 7

Grayslake North 35, Vernon Hills 14

Greenfield-Northwestern 6, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 0

Greenville 36, Staunton 7

Gurnee Warren 55, Hersey 26

Hampshire 17, McHenry 16

Harrisburg 47, Anna-Jonesboro 0

Harvard 42, Lisle 7

Heyworth 42, Fisher 0

Hoffman Estates 35, Buffalo Grove 24

Homewood-Flossmoor 56, Bolingbrook 6

Hononegah 48, Rockford Auburn 6

Houston Second Baptist, Texas 19, Wheaton Academy 17

Huntley 35, Crystal Lake Central 7

Jacksonville 26, Pittsfield 14

Johnsburg 41, Wilmot, Wis. 21

Johnston City 62, CZRHS 0

Joliet Catholic 50, Iowa City, Iowa 22

Joliet West 36, Shepard 15

Kaneland 20, Washington 14

Kirkland Hiawatha 6, Rockford Christian Life 0

Lake Forest 35, Lakes Community 12

Lake Park 41, Conant 14

Lanark (Eastland)-Pearl City 22, Galena 6

Lena-Winslow 32, Morrison 6

Leyden 30, Highland Park 27

Libertyville 43, Lemont 0

Lincoln 32, Springfield Lanphier 0

Lincoln Park 41, Lindblom 0

Lincoln Way Central 56, St. Charles East 40

Lincoln Way West 40, Blue Island Eisenhower 7

Lincoln-Way East 49, Maine South 22

Lockport 28, Plainfield North 21

Lyons 38, Prospect 21

Machesney Park Harlem 21, Belvidere 10

Macomb 49, Illinois Valley Central 8

Macon Meridian 34, Fieldcrest 28

Maine East 34, Aurora (East) 6

Maine West 14, Elk Grove 7

Manteno 54, Sandwich 32

Marengo 24, Evergreen Park 17

Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 25, Rich 0

Marmion 21, Oak Forest 15

Metamora 28, Sterling 9

Milledgeville 80, Ashton-Franklin Center 8

Minooka 49, Rock Island 14

Moline 41, Rockwood Summit, Mo. 40, OT

Momence 40, Fithian Oakwood 12

Monmouth-Roseville 50, Aledo (Mercer County) 14

Montini 49, Hyde Park 0

Morris 31, Coal City 12

Morton 69, Mahomet-Seymour 37

Mt. Zion 37, Bartonville (Limestone) 7

Mundelein 42, Grant 27

Naperville Central 24, Hinsdale Central 13

Naperville North 42, New Trier 14

Nashville 52, Carlyle 8

Nazareth 37, Kankakee 30

Niles Notre Dame 15, St. Patrick 13

Nokomis 27, Arcola 10

Normal Community 55, Richwoods 12

Normal University 64, Peoria Manual 28

Normal West 33, Peoria Notre Dame 27

North Boone 18, Oregon 13

North Chicago 32, Wheeling 0

North Lawndale 41, Fenger 0

Oak Lawn Richards 27, Crete-Monee 26

Olney 43, Taylorville 38

Orion 42, Hall 14

Oswego 30, Neuqua Valley 7

Pana 21, Vandalia 14

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 34, Illinois Valley Central 0

Pekin (IL) 28, Rolling Meadows 14

Peoria (H.S.) 56, Champaign Centennial 21

Peotone 55, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/ Muchin) 14

Plainfield South 3, Yorkville 0

Plano 17, Ottawa 14

Polo 44, South Beloit 8

Prairie Ridge 17, Algonquin (Jacobs) 0

Princeton 28, Sterling Newman 14

Princeville 38, Abingdon 12

Quincy 40, Quincy Notre Dame 12

ROWVA-Williamsfield 42, Havana 36

Red Bud 34, Pinckneyville 12

Richmond-Burton 21, Woodstock Marian 7

Ridgewood 54, Schurz 12

Riverdale 23, Mendota 12

Riverside-Brookfield 20, Niles West 7

Rochelle 39, Woodstock 20

Rockford Boylan 14, Freeport 13

Rockford Lutheran 49, Winnebago 6

Rockridge 42, Sherrard 6

SFEM 50, Blue Ridge/DeLand-Weldon 34

SICP 56, SLUH, Mo. 21

Sangamon Valley/Tri-City 49, Tri-County 0

Schaumburg 12, Antioch 7

Seneca 43, Tremont 2

Sesser-Valier/Waltonville 22, Hamilton County 6

Shelbyville 42, Newton 28

South Fork 50, Blue Ridge 34

Springfield Lutheran 49, Winnebago 6

St Viator 62, Milwaukee Riverside University, Wis. 0

St. Charles North 28, Palatine 27

St. Francis 27, Kenwood 21

St. Laurence 72, Chicago (Noble Street/Noble Academy) 8

St. Rita 27, Sandburg 17

Stagg 49, Joliet Central 20

Stanford Olympia 54, PORTA 40

Stark County 27, Rushville-Industry 6

Stevenson 52, Kenosha Bradford, Wis. 14

Streator 20, Eisenhower 12

Sullivan 36, Villa Grove/Heritage 12

Sycamore 35, DeKalb 28

Taft 35, Bremen 7

Thornton Fractional North 40, Prosser 0

Thornton Fractional South 26, Hammond Central, Ind. 7

Thornwood 53, Andrew 6

Tinley Park 50, Thornridge 0

Tolono Unity 32, Fairbury Prairie Central 13

Tri-Valley 22, St Bede 16

Triad 49, Granite City 13

Warrensburg-Latham 20, Tuscola 8

Waterloo 35, Mount Vernon 28

Watseka 42, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 20

Waubonsie Valley 14, Oswego East 0

Wauconda 44, Hinsdale South 34

Waukegan 16, Plainfield Central 14

West Carroll 64, River Ridge 14

West Chicago 42, Round Lake 0

West Frankfort 51, Massac County/Joppa-Maple Grove 7

Wheaton Warrenville South 35, Glenbard South 10

Williamsville 56, Auburn 27

Wilmington 44, Hope Academy 6

Winchester (West Central) 50, Mendon Unity 22

Woodstock North 69, Elmwood Park 22

York 28, Glenbrook South 10

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Paris vs. N. Vermillion, Ind., ppd. to Aug 31st.

Piasa Southwestern vs. Gillespie, ccd.