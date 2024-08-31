Illinois high school football: scores and results from Week 1 statewide
CHICAGO - Football is back in the Land of Lincoln.
Here are the scores and results from the first week of high school football around the state of Illinois.
Illinois High School football Week 1 scores
ALAH 30, Argenta-Oreana 10
Addison Trail 28, Streamwood 0
Amboy/LaMoille/Ohio 36, Ridgewood 8
Amundsen 28, Niles North 6
Annawan-Wethersfield 42, Astoria (South Fulton) 0
Argo 45, De La Salle 0
Aurora (West Aurora) 53, Proviso East 0
Aurora Central Catholic 20, St. Edward 8
Aurora Christian 24, Ottawa Marquette 19
BHRA 21, Clifton Central 8
Barrington 64, South Elgin 31
Bayless, Mo. 44, Dupo 12
Belleville East 30, Collinsville 15
Belleville West 34, Mascoutah 21
Bensenville (Fenton) 35, Elgin 14
Benton 41, Carterville 0
Bethalto Civic Memorial 43, Alton Marquette 2
Biggsville West Central 52, Galva 8
Bloomington Central Catholic 42, Pontiac 7
Bradley-Bourbonnais 53, Plainfield East 14
Breese Central 24, Highland 21
Brother Rice 50, Phillips 0
Bureau Valley 48, Monmouth United 21
Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 44, Peoria Heights 0
Byron 56, Rock Falls 7
Cahokia 50, Lutheran (St. Charles), Mo. 0
Camp Point Central 69, North Greene 0
Carbondale 36, Murphysboro 33
Carlinville 37, Litchfield/Mt. Olive 12
Carmi-White County 36, Flora 20
Cary-Grove 27, Burlington Central 3
Casey-Westfield 24, Red Hill 0
Centralia 42, Salem 35
Chester 35, Du Quoin 27
Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 22, Harlan 0
Chicago (Solorio Academy) 20, Chicago Academy/Kelvyn Park 0
Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/Bronzeville) 12, Dunbar 6
Chicago Christian 34, Herscher 14
Chicago Sullivan 57, Chicago Uplift 0
Christian Brothers, Mo. 45, Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 0
Clinton 57, East Alton-Wood River 0
Columbia 35, Breese Mater Dei 0
DePaul College Prep 35, Deerfield 28
Decatur MacArthur 47, Mattoon 6
Decatur St. Teresa 40, Urbana 8
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 58, West Hancock 28
Dixon 56, Stillman Valley 14
Downers North 42, O'Fallon 0
Downers South 33, Metea Valley 15
Dundee-Crown 20, Crystal Lake South 14
Dunlap 48, Galesburg 0
Durand-Pecatonica 32, Stockton 26
East Peoria 28, Springfield Southeast 26
Effingham 54, Robinson 30
El Paso-Gridley 23, Reed-Custer 6
Eldorado 22, Edwards County 20
Elmwood 41, Knoxville 28
Erie-Prophetstown 13, Kewanee 6
Eureka 34, Canton 8
Evanston 41, Zion Benton 20
Farmington 33, Illini West (Carthage) 0
Fremd 31, Lake Zurich 0
Fulton 28, Forreston 0
Geneseo 48, Chicago (Comer) 0
Geneva 63, Larkin 0
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 7, Colfax Ridgeview 0
Gibson Southern, Ind. 42, Mt. Carmel 6
Glenbard East 30, Willowbrook 23
Glenbard North 17, Bartlett 0
Glenbrook North 14, Chicago (Lane) 7
Grayslake North 35, Vernon Hills 14
Greenfield-Northwestern 6, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 0
Greenville 36, Staunton 7
Gurnee Warren 55, Hersey 26
Hampshire 17, McHenry 16
Harrisburg 47, Anna-Jonesboro 0
Harvard 42, Lisle 7
Heyworth 42, Fisher 0
Hoffman Estates 35, Buffalo Grove 24
Homewood-Flossmoor 56, Bolingbrook 6
Hononegah 48, Rockford Auburn 6
Houston Second Baptist, Texas 19, Wheaton Academy 17
Huntley 35, Crystal Lake Central 7
Jacksonville 26, Pittsfield 14
Johnsburg 41, Wilmot, Wis. 21
Johnston City 62, CZRHS 0
Joliet Catholic 50, Iowa City, Iowa 22
Joliet West 36, Shepard 15
Kaneland 20, Washington 14
Kirkland Hiawatha 6, Rockford Christian Life 0
Lake Forest 35, Lakes Community 12
Lake Park 41, Conant 14
Lanark (Eastland)-Pearl City 22, Galena 6
Lena-Winslow 32, Morrison 6
Leyden 30, Highland Park 27
Libertyville 43, Lemont 0
Lincoln 32, Springfield Lanphier 0
Lincoln Park 41, Lindblom 0
Lincoln Way Central 56, St. Charles East 40
Lincoln Way West 40, Blue Island Eisenhower 7
Lincoln-Way East 49, Maine South 22
Lockport 28, Plainfield North 21
Lyons 38, Prospect 21
Machesney Park Harlem 21, Belvidere 10
Macomb 49, Illinois Valley Central 8
Macon Meridian 34, Fieldcrest 28
Maine East 34, Aurora (East) 6
Maine West 14, Elk Grove 7
Manteno 54, Sandwich 32
Marengo 24, Evergreen Park 17
Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 25, Rich 0
Marmion 21, Oak Forest 15
Metamora 28, Sterling 9
Milledgeville 80, Ashton-Franklin Center 8
Minooka 49, Rock Island 14
Moline 41, Rockwood Summit, Mo. 40, OT
Momence 40, Fithian Oakwood 12
Monmouth-Roseville 50, Aledo (Mercer County) 14
Montini 49, Hyde Park 0
Morris 31, Coal City 12
Morton 69, Mahomet-Seymour 37
Mt. Zion 37, Bartonville (Limestone) 7
Mundelein 42, Grant 27
Naperville Central 24, Hinsdale Central 13
Naperville North 42, New Trier 14
Nashville 52, Carlyle 8
Nazareth 37, Kankakee 30
Niles Notre Dame 15, St. Patrick 13
Nokomis 27, Arcola 10
Normal Community 55, Richwoods 12
Normal University 64, Peoria Manual 28
Normal West 33, Peoria Notre Dame 27
North Boone 18, Oregon 13
North Chicago 32, Wheeling 0
North Lawndale 41, Fenger 0
Oak Lawn Richards 27, Crete-Monee 26
Olney 43, Taylorville 38
Orion 42, Hall 14
Oswego 30, Neuqua Valley 7
Pana 21, Vandalia 14
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 34, Illinois Valley Central 0
Pekin (IL) 28, Rolling Meadows 14
Peoria (H.S.) 56, Champaign Centennial 21
Peotone 55, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/ Muchin) 14
Plainfield South 3, Yorkville 0
Plano 17, Ottawa 14
Polo 44, South Beloit 8
Prairie Ridge 17, Algonquin (Jacobs) 0
Princeton 28, Sterling Newman 14
Princeville 38, Abingdon 12
Quincy 40, Quincy Notre Dame 12
ROWVA-Williamsfield 42, Havana 36
Red Bud 34, Pinckneyville 12
Richmond-Burton 21, Woodstock Marian 7
Ridgewood 54, Schurz 12
Riverdale 23, Mendota 12
Riverside-Brookfield 20, Niles West 7
Rochelle 39, Woodstock 20
Rockford Boylan 14, Freeport 13
Rockford Lutheran 49, Winnebago 6
Rockridge 42, Sherrard 6
SFEM 50, Blue Ridge/DeLand-Weldon 34
SICP 56, SLUH, Mo. 21
Sangamon Valley/Tri-City 49, Tri-County 0
Schaumburg 12, Antioch 7
Seneca 43, Tremont 2
Sesser-Valier/Waltonville 22, Hamilton County 6
Shelbyville 42, Newton 28
South Fork 50, Blue Ridge 34
Springfield Lutheran 49, Winnebago 6
St Viator 62, Milwaukee Riverside University, Wis. 0
St. Charles North 28, Palatine 27
St. Francis 27, Kenwood 21
St. Laurence 72, Chicago (Noble Street/Noble Academy) 8
St. Rita 27, Sandburg 17
Stagg 49, Joliet Central 20
Stanford Olympia 54, PORTA 40
Stark County 27, Rushville-Industry 6
Stevenson 52, Kenosha Bradford, Wis. 14
Streator 20, Eisenhower 12
Sullivan 36, Villa Grove/Heritage 12
Sycamore 35, DeKalb 28
Taft 35, Bremen 7
Thornton Fractional North 40, Prosser 0
Thornton Fractional South 26, Hammond Central, Ind. 7
Thornwood 53, Andrew 6
Tinley Park 50, Thornridge 0
Tolono Unity 32, Fairbury Prairie Central 13
Tri-Valley 22, St Bede 16
Triad 49, Granite City 13
Warrensburg-Latham 20, Tuscola 8
Waterloo 35, Mount Vernon 28
Watseka 42, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 20
Waubonsie Valley 14, Oswego East 0
Wauconda 44, Hinsdale South 34
Waukegan 16, Plainfield Central 14
West Carroll 64, River Ridge 14
West Chicago 42, Round Lake 0
West Frankfort 51, Massac County/Joppa-Maple Grove 7
Wheaton Warrenville South 35, Glenbard South 10
Williamsville 56, Auburn 27
Wilmington 44, Hope Academy 6
Winchester (West Central) 50, Mendon Unity 22
Woodstock North 69, Elmwood Park 22
York 28, Glenbrook South 10
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Paris vs. N. Vermillion, Ind., ppd. to Aug 31st.
Piasa Southwestern vs. Gillespie, ccd.