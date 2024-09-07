Illinois high school football: scores and results from Week 2 statewide
Football season continues in Illinois, as the prep scene had another Friday of action.
Here are the scores and results from the second week of high school football around the state of Illinois.
Illinois High School Football Week 2 Scores & Results
ALAH 42, Villa Grove/Heritage 20
Abingdon 28, Astoria (South Fulton) 6
Addison Trail 31, North Chicago 0
Aledo (Mercer County) 34, Sherrard 14
Algonquin (Jacobs) 28, Hampshire 21
Antioch 33, Zion Benton 20
Argo 21, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 0
Aurora (West Aurora) 45, Glenbard East 20
Aurora Christian 62, Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 6
BHRA 21, Westville 20
Ballard Memorial, Ky. 44, Massac County 28
Barrington 41, Hersey 32
Batavia 42, South Elgin 14
Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 61, Decatur St. Teresa 0
Belleville East 28, Pekin (IL) 21
Bensenville (Fenton) 43, Streamwood 8
Benton 56, Salem 0
Bethalto Civic Memorial 21, East Alton-Wood River 8
Bloomington 41, Normal University 38
Bloomington Central Catholic 56, Rantoul 0
Bradley-Bourbonnais 48, Thornwood 8
Breese Central 49, Breese Mater Dei 13
Burlington Central 24, Dundee-Crown 22
Byron 49, Rockford Lutheran 18
Calhoun 14, Camp Point Central 13
Calhoun/Brussels 14, Camp Point Central 13
Cardinal Ritter, Mo. 28, Rochester 10
Carmi-White County 52, Hamilton County 29
Carrollton 20, TMCV 6
Carterville 20, Nashville 16
Cary-Grove 45, Crystal Lake Central 14
Casey-Westfield 28, El Paso-Gridley 14
Catlin (Salt Fork) 42, Hoopeston/Armstrong 16
Champaign Centennial 39, Champaign Central 15
Champaign St. Thomas More 36, Metro-East Lutheran 20
Charleston 25, Paris 18
Chatham Glenwood 35, North County, Mo. 31
Chester 56, Pinckneyville 6
Chicago (Christ the King) 16, Aurora Central Catholic 6
Chicago (Lane) 21, Thornton Fractional South 20
Chicago (Noble/DRW Trading) 34, Chicago (Noble Steet ITW Speer) 16
Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/Bronzeville) 1, Lindblom 0
Chicago Christian 49, Elmwood Park 16
Chicago Marshall 46, Bogan 0
Chicago Mt. Carmel 28, St. Rita 0
Chicago Sullivan 30, Chicago Phoenix Academy 16
Clinton 35, Alton Marquette 7
Coal City 53, Canton 6
Colfax Ridgeview 35, Bureau Valley 0
Collinsville 21, Centralia 19
Confluence, Mo. 26, Sparta 6
DGSW 51, St. Edward 8
Danville 51, Urbana 6
De La Salle 64, Foreman 0
DePaul College Prep 35, Woodstock Marian 7
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 36, Trenton Wesclin 0
Deerfield 21, Highland Park 0
Dixon 35, Oregon 0
Downers North 42, Downers South 0
Du Quoin 28, Harrisburg 14
Dunlap 41, Rock Island 31
Dupo 40, Principia, Mo. 14
Durand-Pecatonica 36, Lanark (Eastland)-Pearl City 8
East Moline United Township 67, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/ Muchin) 0
East Peoria 44, Springfield Lanphier 0
Effingham 26, Mt. Carmel 22
Elmwood 42, Illini West (Carthage) 12
Erie-Prophetstown 41, Hall 7
Eureka 39, St Bede 23
Fairbury Prairie Central 37, Pontiac 7
Fairfield 28, Eldorado 12
Farmington 60, West Hancock 28
Fenwick 34, SICP 24
Flanagan-Cornell 38, Peoria Heights 8
Flora 27, CZRHS 24
Forreston 38, Dakota 0
Freeburg 41, Jerseyville Jersey 7
Fremd 45, Buffalo Grove 9
Galena 34, Morrison 9
Geneseo 20, Clinton 6
Geneva 41, Lemont 7
Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 34, North Boone 0
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 24, Warrensburg-Latham 21
Glenbard North 19, Willowbrook 7
Glenbard South 41, Aurora (East) 7
Glenbrook South 35, Lake Zurich 20
Grant 35, Glenbrook North 28
Grayslake Central 14, Bremen 13
Grayslake North 35, Elgin 24
Greenfield-Northwestern 36, Mendon Unity 12
Greenville 41, Hillsboro 7
Harvard 21, Reed-Custer 14
Herscher 20, Kankakee (McNamara) 13
Heyworth 27, Macon Meridian 12
Highland 42, Mahomet-Seymour 41
Hinsdale Central 38, Bolingbrook 22
Hinsdale South 34, Riverside-Brookfield 9
Huntley 44, McHenry 0
IC Catholic 1, Chicago (Military Academy-Bronzeville) 0
Jacksonville 65, Eisenhower 12
Johnston City 56, Edwards County 0
Kaneland 16, Wauconda 7
Kankakee 42, Washington 7
Kewanee 27, Riverdale 18
Lake Forest 24, Carmel 14
Lake Park 31, Bartlett 0
Lakes Community 31, Vernon Hills 20
Lawrence Central, Ind. 22, Edwardsville 21
Le Roy 41, Tri-Valley 14
Lena-Winslow 44, Fulton 13
Leyden 14, Niles North 6
Libertyville 48, Oak Lawn Richards 15
Lincoln Park 48, Chicago (Comer) 0
Lincoln Way West 41, Andrew 19
Lisle (Benet Academy) 49, Moline 29
Litchfield 30, Piasa Southwestern 6
Lyons 30, Wheaton Warrenville South 22
Machesney Park Harlem 20, Rockford Auburn 6
Macomb 22, Knoxville 19
Maine East 10, Round Lake 7
Maine South 35, Gurnee Warren 18
Maine West 40, Waukegan 14
Manteno 27, Plano 6
Marion 51, Granite City 0
Marist 34, Brother Rice 27, OT
Marmion 56, Chicago (Noble Street/Noble Academy) 0
Maroa-Forsyth 56, Pleasant Plains 7
Metamora 22, La Salle-Peru 14
Metea Valley 31, Plainfield Central 6
Milford/Cissna Park 56, Oblong 12
Milledgeville 70, Alden-Hebron 20
Minooka 16, Neuqua Valley 14
Momence 46, Clifton Central 6
Monmouth-Roseville 60, Orion 26
Monticello 52, Illinois Valley Central 14
Montini 21, Hillcrest 0
Morgan Park 26, OPRF 0
Morris 31, Joliet West 17
Mount Vernon 31, Carbondale 20
Moweaqua Central A&M 42, Fieldcrest 14
Mundelein 21, Johnsburg 14
NBFW 34, Auburn 27
Naperville Central 24, Naperville North 21
Nazareth 42, Kenwood 15
New Trier 24, Yorkville 8
Niles Notre Dame 17, Sterling 0
Niles West 36, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 8
Nokomis 49, Argenta-Oreana 0
Normal Community 48, Normal West 7
North-Mac 54, Gillespie 13
Olney 24, Mattoon 22
Oswego 17, Joliet Catholic 0
Ottawa 34, Streator 7
Ottawa Marquette 41, Madison 6
Pana 26, Carlinville 14
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 42, Newton 7
Peoria (H.S.) 46, Peoria Notre Dame 40
Peotone 42, Marengo 13
Pittsfield 14, Athens 7
Plainfield South 17, DeKalb 14
Pleasant Hill 20, Beardstown 0
Polo 56, River Ridge 0
Prairie Ridge 49, Crystal Lake South 0
Princeton 27, Rockridge 18
Princeville 28, Havana 27
Providence 23, Lincoln Way Central 14
Quincy 42, Alton 13
Quincy Notre Dame 22, Richmond-Burton 10
ROWVA-Williamsfield 34, LCSRV 14
Reavis 21, Harvey Thornton 0
Richards 30, Gage Park 6
Richwoods 15, Peoria Manual 6
Ridgewood 48, Clemente 16
Ridgewood 56, Galva 14
Rochelle 36, Morton 8
Rockford Guilford 21, Belvidere 7
Rolling Meadows 34, Conant 12
Routt Catholic/Lutheran 61, North Greene 6
Roxana 57, Red Bud 26
Rushville-Industry 18, Monmouth United 6
SFEM 42, Unity Christian/Mt. Pulaski 0
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 43, Mascoutah 22
Sandburg 43, Oak Forest 12
Schaumburg 22, Elk Grove 21
Scott County, Ky. 48, Urbana 8
Seneca 40, Lisle 0
Shelbyville 54, Marshall 8
Shepard 53, Brooks Academy 0
Simeon 32, Hope Academy 12
South Beloit 42, Orangeville 20
Springfield 21, Decatur MacArthur 7
St. Charles North 51, Crete-Monee 26
St. Joseph-Ogden 24, Tolono Unity 21
St. Laurence 42, Evanston 7
St. Patrick 39, Larkin 0
Stagg 28, Oak Lawn Community 13
Stanford Olympia def. Riverton, forfeit
Stark County 14, Annawan-Wethersfield 13
Stevenson 42, Taft 7
Stillman Valley 38, Rock Falls 14
Sullivan-Okaw Valley/Bethany 48, Arcola 14
Sycamore 15, Oswego East 9
Taylorville 34, Robinson 0
Thornton Fractional North 34, Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 0
Tinley Park 21, Romeoville 14
Tri-County 39, Cerro Gordo 30
Triad 17, Mt. Zion 10
Troy Buchanan, Mo. 55, O'Fallon 20
Tuscola 37, Fisher 13
Vandalia 36, Staunton/Bunker Hill 14
Waterloo 31, Columbia 14
Watseka 38, Gilman Iroquois West 0
Waubonsie Valley 50, Plainfield East 0
West Carroll 54, Kirkland Hiawatha 0
West Chicago 57, Joliet Central 28
West Frankfort 34, Herrin 12
Westmont 56, Maria 34
Wheaton Academy 28, St. Charles East 17
Wheaton North 22, Lockport 21
Wheeling 42, Hoffman Estates 7
Williamsville 49, PORTA/Ashland-Chandlerville Central/Greenview 14
Wilmington 40, Sandwich 15
Winchester (West Central) 10, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 8
Woodstock 29, Rensselaer, Ind. 7
Woodstock North 63, Prosser 7
York 35, Plainfield North 13
Young 45, PLIITJT 0