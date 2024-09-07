Illinois high school football: scores and results from Week 2 statewide

Football season continues in Illinois, as the prep scene had another Friday of action.

Here are the scores and results from the second week of high school football around the state of Illinois.

Illinois High School Football Week 2 Scores & Results

ALAH 42, Villa Grove/Heritage 20

Abingdon 28, Astoria (South Fulton) 6

Addison Trail 31, North Chicago 0

Aledo (Mercer County) 34, Sherrard 14

Algonquin (Jacobs) 28, Hampshire 21

Antioch 33, Zion Benton 20

Argo 21, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 0

Aurora (West Aurora) 45, Glenbard East 20

Aurora Christian 62, Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 6

BHRA 21, Westville 20

Ballard Memorial, Ky. 44, Massac County 28

Barrington 41, Hersey 32

Batavia 42, South Elgin 14

Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 61, Decatur St. Teresa 0

Belleville East 28, Pekin (IL) 21

Bensenville (Fenton) 43, Streamwood 8

Benton 56, Salem 0

Bethalto Civic Memorial 21, East Alton-Wood River 8

Bloomington 41, Normal University 38

Bloomington Central Catholic 56, Rantoul 0

Bradley-Bourbonnais 48, Thornwood 8

Breese Central 49, Breese Mater Dei 13

Burlington Central 24, Dundee-Crown 22

Byron 49, Rockford Lutheran 18

Byron 57, Springfield Lutheran 8

Calhoun 14, Camp Point Central 13

Calhoun/Brussels 14, Camp Point Central 13

Cardinal Ritter, Mo. 28, Rochester 10

Carmi-White County 52, Hamilton County 29

Carrollton 20, TMCV 6

Carterville 20, Nashville 16

Cary-Grove 45, Crystal Lake Central 14

Casey-Westfield 28, El Paso-Gridley 14

Catlin (Salt Fork) 42, Hoopeston/Armstrong 16

Champaign Centennial 39, Champaign Central 15

Champaign St. Thomas More 36, Metro-East Lutheran 20

Charleston 25, Paris 18

Chatham Glenwood 35, North County, Mo. 31

Chester 56, Pinckneyville 6

Chicago (Christ the King) 16, Aurora Central Catholic 6

Chicago (Lane) 21, Thornton Fractional South 20

Chicago (Noble/DRW Trading) 34, Chicago (Noble Steet ITW Speer) 16

Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/Bronzeville) 1, Lindblom 0

Chicago Christian 49, Elmwood Park 16

Chicago Marshall 46, Bogan 0

Chicago Mt. Carmel 28, St. Rita 0

Chicago Sullivan 30, Chicago Phoenix Academy 16

Clinton 35, Alton Marquette 7

Coal City 53, Canton 6

Colfax Ridgeview 35, Bureau Valley 0

Collinsville 21, Centralia 19

Confluence, Mo. 26, Sparta 6

DGSW 51, St. Edward 8

Danville 51, Urbana 6

De La Salle 64, Foreman 0

DePaul College Prep 35, Woodstock Marian 7

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 36, Trenton Wesclin 0

Deerfield 21, Highland Park 0

Dixon 35, Oregon 0

Downers North 42, Downers South 0

Du Quoin 28, Harrisburg 14

Dunlap 41, Rock Island 31

Dupo 40, Principia, Mo. 14

Durand-Pecatonica 36, Lanark (Eastland)-Pearl City 8

Dwight 51, St. Edward 8

East Moline United Township 67, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/ Muchin) 0

East Peoria 44, Springfield Lanphier 0

Effingham 26, Mt. Carmel 22

Elmwood 42, Illini West (Carthage) 12

Elmwood/Brimfield 42, Illini West (Carthage) 12

Erie-Prophetstown 41, Hall 7

Erie-Prophetstown 41, Hall/Putnam County 7

Eureka 39, St Bede 23

Fairbury Prairie Central 37, Pontiac 7

Fairfield 28, Eldorado 12

Farmington 60, West Hancock 28

Fenwick 34, SICP 24

Flanagan-Cornell 38, Peoria Heights 8

Flanagan/Woodland 38, Peoria Heights 8

Flora 27, CZRHS 24

Forreston 38, Dakota 0

Freeburg 41, Jerseyville Jersey 7

Fremd 45, Buffalo Grove 9

Galena 34, Morrison 9

Geneseo 20, Clinton 6

Geneva 41, Lemont 7

Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 34, North Boone 0

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 24, Warrensburg-Latham 21

Glenbard North 19, Willowbrook 7

Glenbard South 41, Aurora (East) 7

Glenbrook South 35, Lake Zurich 20

Grant 35, Glenbrook North 28

Grayslake Central 14, Bremen 13

Grayslake North 35, Elgin 24

Greenfield-Northwestern 36, Mendon Unity 12

Greenfield-Northwestern 36, Unity/Seymour 12

Greenville 41, Hillsboro 7

Harvard 21, Reed-Custer 14

Herscher 20, Kankakee (McNamara) 13

Heyworth 27, Macon Meridian 12

Highland 42, Mahomet-Seymour 41

Hinsdale Central 38, Bolingbrook 22

Hinsdale South 34, Riverside-Brookfield 9

Huntley 44, McHenry 0

IC Catholic 1, Chicago (Military Academy-Bronzeville) 0

Jacksonville 65, Eisenhower 12

Johnston City 56, Edwards County 0

Kaneland 16, Wauconda 7

Kankakee 42, Washington 7

Kewanee 27, Riverdale 18

Lake Forest 24, Carmel 14

Lake Park 31, Bartlett 0

Lakes Community 31, Vernon Hills 20

Lawrence Central, Ind. 22, Edwardsville 21

Le Roy 41, Tri-Valley 14

Lena-Winslow 44, Fulton 13

Leyden 14, Niles North 6

Libertyville 48, Oak Lawn Richards 15

Lincoln Park 48, Chicago (Comer) 0

Lincoln Way West 41, Andrew 19

Lisle (Benet Academy) 49, Moline 29

Litchfield 30, Piasa Southwestern 6

Litchfield/Mt. Olive 30, Piasa Southwestern 6

Lyons 30, Wheaton Warrenville South 22

Machesney Park Harlem 20, Rockford Auburn 6

Macomb 22, Knoxville 19

Maine East 10, Round Lake 7

Maine South 35, Gurnee Warren 18

Maine West 40, Waukegan 14

Manteno 27, Plano 6

Marion 51, Granite City 0

Marist 34, Brother Rice 27, OT

Marmion 56, Chicago (Noble Street/Noble Academy) 0

Maroa-Forsyth 56, Pleasant Plains 7

Marshall/Raby 46, Bogan 0

Metamora 22, La Salle-Peru 14

Metea Valley 31, Plainfield Central 6

Milford/Cissna Park 56, Oblong 12

Milledgeville 70, Alden-Hebron 20

Minooka 16, Neuqua Valley 14

Momence 46, Clifton Central 6

Monmouth-Roseville 60, Orion 26

Monticello 52, Illinois Valley Central 14

Montini 21, Hillcrest 0

Morgan Park 26, OPRF 0

Morris 31, Joliet West 17

Mount Vernon 31, Carbondale 20

Moweaqua Central A&M 42, Fieldcrest 14

Mundelein 21, Johnsburg 14

NBFW 34, Auburn 27

Naperville Central 24, Naperville North 21

Nazareth 42, Kenwood 15

New Trier 24, Yorkville 8

Niles Notre Dame 17, Sterling 0

Niles West 36, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 8

Nokomis 49, Argenta-Oreana 0

Normal Community 48, Normal West 7

North-Mac 54, Gillespie 13

Olney 24, Mattoon 22

Oswego 17, Joliet Catholic 0

Ottawa 34, Streator 7

Ottawa Marquette 41, Madison 6

Pana 26, Carlinville 14

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 42, Newton 7

Peoria (H.S.) 46, Peoria Notre Dame 40

Peotone 42, Marengo 13

Pittsfield 14, Athens 7

Plainfield South 17, DeKalb 14

Pleasant Hill 20, Beardstown 0

Pleasant Hill/Western 20, Beardstown 0

Polo 56, River Ridge 0

Prairie Ridge 49, Crystal Lake South 0

Princeton 27, Rockridge 18

Princeville 28, Havana 27

Providence 23, Lincoln Way Central 14

Quincy 42, Alton 13

Quincy Notre Dame 22, Richmond-Burton 10

ROWVA-Williamsfield 34, LCSRV 14

Reavis 21, Harvey Thornton 0

Richards 30, Gage Park 6

Richwoods 15, Peoria Manual 6

Ridgewood 48, Clemente 16

Ridgewood 56, Galva 14

Rochelle 36, Morton 8

Rockford Guilford 21, Belvidere 7

Rolling Meadows 34, Conant 12

Routt Catholic/Lutheran 61, North Greene 6

Roxana 57, Red Bud 26

Rushville-Industry 18, Monmouth United 6

SFEM 42, Unity Christian/Mt. Pulaski 0

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 43, Mascoutah 22

Sandburg 43, Oak Forest 12

Schaumburg 22, Elk Grove 21

Scott County, Ky. 48, Urbana 8

Seneca 40, Lisle 0

Shelbyville 54, Marshall 8

Shepard 53, Brooks Academy 0

Simeon 32, Hope Academy 12

South Beloit 42, Orangeville 20

Springfield 21, Decatur MacArthur 7

St. Charles North 51, Crete-Monee 26

St. Joseph-Ogden 24, Tolono Unity 21

St. Laurence 42, Evanston 7

St. Patrick 39, Larkin 0

Stagg 28, Oak Lawn Community 13

Stanford Olympia def. Riverton, forfeit

Stark County 14, Annawan-Wethersfield 13

Stevenson 42, Taft 7

Stillman Valley 38, Rock Falls 14

Sullivan-Okaw Valley/Bethany 48, Arcola 14

Sycamore 15, Oswego East 9

Taylorville 34, Robinson 0

Thornton Fractional North 34, Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 0

Tinley Park 21, Romeoville 14

Tri-County 39, Cerro Gordo 30

Triad 17, Mt. Zion 10

Troy Buchanan, Mo. 55, O'Fallon 20

Tuscola 37, Fisher 13

Vandalia 36, Staunton/Bunker Hill 14

Waterloo 31, Columbia 14

Watseka 38, Gilman Iroquois West 0

Waubonsie Valley 50, Plainfield East 0

West Carroll 54, Kirkland Hiawatha 0

West Chicago 57, Joliet Central 28

West Frankfort 34, Herrin 12

Westmont 56, Maria 34

Wheaton Academy 28, St. Charles East 17

Wheaton North 22, Lockport 21

Wheeling 42, Hoffman Estates 7

Williamsville 49, PORTA/Ashland-Chandlerville Central/Greenview 14

Wilmington 40, Sandwich 15

Winchester (West Central) 10, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 8

Woodstock 29, Rensselaer, Ind. 7

Woodstock North 63, Prosser 7

York 35, Plainfield North 13

Young 45, PLIITJT 0