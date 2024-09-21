Illinois high school football: scores and results from Week 4 statewide
Here are the scores and results from the fourth week of high school football around the state of Illinois.
Friday Sept. 20 high school football scores
ALAH 38, Sangamon Valley/Tri-City 7
Addison Trail 28, Hinsdale South 21
Aledo (Mercer County) 36, Riverdale 7
Andrew 46, Metea Valley 7
Annawan-Wethersfield 42, Monmouth United 7
Antioch 41, Lakes Community 6
Arcola 44, Tri-County 20
Aurora (West Aurora) 50, South Elgin 7
Aurora Central Catholic 60, Walther Christian 7
Aurora Christian 55, St. Edward (IL) 0
BHRA 50, Gilman Iroquois West 8
Barrington 42, Maine South 35
Bartlett 27, Streamwood 6
Batavia 45, St. Charles East 21
Batavia 45, St. Charles North 21
Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 53, Tolono Unity 52
Belleville West 44, Alton 6
Belvidere North 34, Rockford Boylan 20
Biggsville West Central 56, Galva 20
Bloomington 48, Normal West 16
Blue Ridge 42, Unity Christian 14
Bolingbrook 28, Plainfield East 0
Bradley-Bourbonnais 49, Rock Island 14
Breese Mater Dei 44, Madison 6
Buffalo Grove 22, Highland Park 0
Burlington Central 49, Crystal Lake Central 0
Byron 71, North Boone 6
Cahokia 44, Carbondale 21
Calhoun 46, Winchester (West Central) 6
Camp Point Central 35, Mendon Unity 6
Camp Point Central 35, Unity/Seymour 6
Carlinville 20, Staunton/Bunker Hill 13
Carrollton 34, Pleasant Hill 12
Carrollton 34, Pleasant Hill/Western 12
Carterville 49, Herrin 20
Cary-Grove 35, Algonquin (Jacobs) 14
Casey-Westfield 42, Robinson 25
Catlin (Salt Fork) 47, Watseka 6
Centralia 49, Granite City 6
Champaign Centennial 34, Danville 24
Champaign Central 59, Urbana 6
Chatham Glenwood 45, Rochester 17
Chester 49, Sparta 2
Chester 49, Sparta/Steeleville 2
Chicago (Goode) 36, Chicago Vocational 0
Chicago Christian 27, Woodstock Marian 6
Chicago King 48, Lindblom 0
Chicago Little Village def. Steinmetz, forfeit
Chicago Mt. Carmel 45, SICP 24
Clinton 23, Colfax Ridgeview 14
Coal City 74, Lisle 0
Crete-Monee 63, Thornwood 6
Crystal Lake South 9, Hampshire 0
DePaul College Prep 41, St. Patrick 0
Decatur MacArthur 55, Eisenhower 12
Dixon 40, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 7
Downers North 54, Proviso West 0
Downers South 18, Willowbrook 16
Du Quoin 21, Benton 10
Dunbar 31, Englewood STEM 8
Dunlap 49, Bartonville (Limestone) 0
Dupo 45, Trenton Wesclin 41
Durand-Pecatonica 30, Morrison 0
East Moline United Township 35, Geneseo 16
East Peoria 33, Canton 30
Edwardsville 46, O'Fallon 10
Elmwood/Brimfield 60, Decatur St. Teresa 29
Eureka 14, El Paso-Gridley 0
Fairbury Prairie Central 49, Rantoul 0
Farmington 54, Bureau Valley 6
Fenger 6, Chicago (Solorio Academy) 0
Fenwick 14, Montini 10
Fieldcrest 54, Westmont 0
Flora 36, Eldorado 22
Fremd 28, Deerfield 20
Galena 29, Fennimore, Wis. 19
Geneva 63, Lake Park 13
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 42, Macon Meridian 20
Gillespie 21, Hillsboro 7
Glenbard East 65, Elmwood Park 13
Glenbard South 49, Bensenville (Fenton) 6
Glenbrook North 30, Conant 7
Grant 49, Grayslake North 43
Grayslake Central 19, North Chicago 14
Greenfield-Northwestern 56, North Greene 14
Greenville 54, Litchfield 17
Gurnee Warren 43, Waukegan 6
Harrisburg 54, Alton Marquette 0
Herscher 8, Reed-Custer 7
Hersey 30, Glenbrook South 24
Highland 35, Mascoutah 25
Hillcrest 32, Tinley Park 14
Hinsdale Central 56, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 0
Hoffman Estates 56, Vernon Hills 21
Homewood-Flossmoor 43, Neuqua Valley 16
Hononegah 35, Rockford Guilford 0
Illini West (Carthage) 44, Astoria (South Fulton) 30
Jacksonville 76, Springfield Lanphier 14
Jerseyville Jersey 41, Bethalto Civic Memorial 16
Johnston City 44, Fairfield 26
Joliet Catholic 31, Marist 30, 2OT
Kaneland 49, Ottawa 20
Kankakee (McNamara) 29, Chicago (Christ the King) 22
Kankakee 26, Normal Community 13
Knoxville 42, LCSRV 18
Lake Forest 31, Zion Benton 12
Le Roy 42, Heyworth 7
Lemont 51, Thornton Fractional South 14
Lena-Winslow 50, Dakota 0
Libertyville 29, Lake Zurich 14
Lincoln Way Central 39, DeKalb 6
Lincoln-Way East 49, Naperville North 17
Lisle (Benet Academy) 23, St Viator 16
Litchfield/Mt. Olive 54, Greenville 17
Lockport 21, Waubonsie Valley 7
Loyola 28, Brother Rice 21
Machesney Park Harlem 44, Rockford Jefferson 38
Macomb 48, West Hancock 22
Mahomet-Seymour 56, Charleston 3
Manteno 49, Streator 8
Marengo 27, Woodstock 6
Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 33, Leo 18
Marmion 35, De La Salle 0
Maroa-Forsyth 67, PORTA 30
Maroa-Forsyth 67, PORTA/Ashland-Chandlerville Central/Greenview 30
Marshall/Raby 38, Orr 7
McHenry 14, Dundee-Crown 13
Metamora 40, Morton 37
Milledgeville 76, CLKCDOLSHA 6
Minooka 56, Romeoville 0
Momence 48, Hoopeston/Armstrong 14
Monmouth-Roseville 49, Mendota 10
Monticello 28, Bloomington Central Catholic 25
Morris 52, La Salle-Peru 14
Mount Vernon 45, Collinsville 21
Mt. Carmel 30, Newton 8
Mt. Zion 14, Taylorville 12
Murphysboro 56, Massac County/Joppa-Maple Grove 2
NBFW def. Riverton, forfeit
Naperville Central 56, Stagg 7
Nashville 48, Anna-Jonesboro/Dongola 6
Nazareth 33, IC Catholic 0
Nokomis 55, Cerro Gordo 7
Normal University 52, Lincoln 0
North Lawndale 32, Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/Bronzeville) 8
Oak Forest 46, Bremen 0
Oak Lawn Richards 68, Oak Lawn Community 12
Orangeville 82, River Ridge 58
Oregon 35, Winnebago 12
Oswego 70, Joliet Central 7
Oswego East 13, Plainfield South 7
Ottawa Marquette 26, DGSW 21
Ottawa Marquette 26, Dwight 21
Palatine 37, New Trier 3
Pana 51, North-Mac 24
Paris 27, Lawrenceville 19
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 46, Pontiac 14
Peoria (H.S.) 86, Peoria Manual 12
Peoria Notre Dame 65, Richwoods 14
Plainfield North 28, Joliet West 3
Pleasant Plains 28, Auburn 25
Polo 50, Ashton-Franklin Center 0
Prairie Ridge 35, Huntley 13
Princeton 44, Kewanee 15
Princeville 26, ROWVA-Williamsfield 14
Prospect 28, Evanston 23
Prosser 25, Chicago (Marine) 6
Providence 14, Niles Notre Dame 0
Quincy 43, Moline 21
Quincy Notre Dame 37, Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 7
Red Bud 47, Carlyle 20
Richmond-Burton 49, Harvard 7
Riverside-Brookfield 30, Elgin 14
Rockford Christian def. Stillman Valley, forfeit
Rockford East 29, Belvidere 18
Rockford Lutheran 49, Rock Falls 14
Rockridge 41, Erie-Prophetstown 0
Rolling Meadows 38, Maine West 7
Roxana 14, Columbia 7
Rushville-Industry 40, Abingdon 32
Salem 42, East Alton-Wood River 8
Sandburg 28, Lincoln Way West 22
Sandwich 28, Johnsburg 21
Schaumburg 21, Niles West 14
Schurz 42, Von Steuben 7
Seneca 36, St Bede 12
Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 32, Carmi-White County 0
Shelbyville 55, Tremont 12
Shepard 25, Argo 10
Sherrard 20, Hall 14
South Beloit 30, Kirkland Hiawatha 6
Springfield 51, Springfield Southeast 24
Springfield Lutheran 49, Rock Falls 14
St. Joseph-Ogden 42, Illinois Valley Central 28
St. Laurence 17, Carmel 14
St. Rita 31, St. Francis 13
Stanford Olympia 38, Athens 35
Sterling 40, Galesburg 3
Sterling Newman 54, Orion 21
Stevenson 36, Mundelein 0
Stockton 38, Fulton 20
Sullivan-Okaw Valley/Bethany 44, Argenta-Oreana 0
Sycamore 25, Rochelle 19
Tri-Valley 49, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 14
Triad 31, Waterloo 7
Tuscola 18, Moweaqua Central A&M 13
Vandalia 51, Piasa Southwestern 6
Warrensburg-Latham 46, Fisher 2
Washington 19, Pekin (IL) 9
Wauconda 56, Round Lake 0
West Carroll 28, Alden-Hebron 26
West Chicago 43, Ridgewood 35
West Frankfort 61, Pinckneyville 34
Wheaton Academy 42, Hope Academy 14
Wheaton North 27, St. Charles East 19
Wheaton Warrenville South 31, Glenbard North 0
Wheeling 17, Maine East 14
Williamsville 21, Pittsfield 12
Wilmington 49, Peotone 13
Woodstock North 41, Plano 17
York 42, OPRF 21
Yorkville 49, Plainfield Central 8
Young 14, Chicago (Lane) 13