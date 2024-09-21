Expand / Collapse search

Illinois high school football: scores and results from Week 4 statewide

By AP News
Updated  September 21, 2024 9:48am CDT
High School Sports
Associated Press

Here are the scores and results from the fourth week of high school football around the state of Illinois.

Friday Sept. 20 high school football scores

ALAH 38, Sangamon Valley/Tri-City 7

Addison Trail 28, Hinsdale South 21

Aledo (Mercer County) 36, Riverdale 7

Andrew 46, Metea Valley 7

Annawan-Wethersfield 42, Monmouth United 7

Antioch 41, Lakes Community 6

Arcola 44, Tri-County 20

Aurora (West Aurora) 50, South Elgin 7

Aurora Central Catholic 60, Walther Christian 7

Aurora Christian 55, St. Edward (IL) 0

BHRA 50, Gilman Iroquois West 8

Barrington 42, Maine South 35

Bartlett 27, Streamwood 6

Batavia 45, St. Charles East 21

Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 53, Tolono Unity 52

Belleville West 44, Alton 6

Belvidere North 34, Rockford Boylan 20

Biggsville West Central 56, Galva 20

Bloomington 48, Normal West 16

Blue Ridge 42, Unity Christian 14

Bolingbrook 28, Plainfield East 0

Bradley-Bourbonnais 49, Rock Island 14

Breese Mater Dei 44, Madison 6

Buffalo Grove 22, Highland Park 0

Burlington Central 49, Crystal Lake Central 0

Byron 71, North Boone 6

Cahokia 44, Carbondale 21

Calhoun 46, Winchester (West Central) 6

Camp Point Central 35, Mendon Unity 6

Carlinville 20, Staunton/Bunker Hill 13

Carrollton 34, Pleasant Hill 12

Carterville 49, Herrin 20

Cary-Grove 35, Algonquin (Jacobs) 14

Casey-Westfield 42, Robinson 25

Catlin (Salt Fork) 47, Watseka 6

Centralia 49, Granite City 6

Champaign Centennial 34, Danville 24

Champaign Central 59, Urbana 6

Chatham Glenwood 45, Rochester 17

Chester 49, Sparta 2

Chicago (Goode) 36, Chicago Vocational 0

Chicago Christian 27, Woodstock Marian 6

Chicago King 48, Lindblom 0

Chicago Little Village def. Steinmetz, forfeit

Chicago Mt. Carmel 45, SICP 24

Clinton 23, Colfax Ridgeview 14

Coal City 74, Lisle 0

Crete-Monee 63, Thornwood 6

Crystal Lake South 9, Hampshire 0

DePaul College Prep 41, St. Patrick 0

Decatur MacArthur 55, Eisenhower 12

Dixon 40, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 7

Downers North 54, Proviso West 0

Downers South 18, Willowbrook 16

Du Quoin 21, Benton 10

Dunbar 31, Englewood STEM 8

Dunlap 49, Bartonville (Limestone) 0

Dupo 45, Trenton Wesclin 41

Durand-Pecatonica 30, Morrison 0

East Moline United Township 35, Geneseo 16

East Peoria 33, Canton 30

Edwardsville 46, O'Fallon 10

Elmwood/Brimfield 60, Decatur St. Teresa 29

Eureka 14, El Paso-Gridley 0

Fairbury Prairie Central 49, Rantoul 0

Farmington 54, Bureau Valley 6

Fenger 6, Chicago (Solorio Academy) 0

Fenwick 14, Montini 10

Fieldcrest 54, Westmont 0

Flora 36, Eldorado 22

Fremd 28, Deerfield 20

Galena 29, Fennimore, Wis. 19

Geneva 63, Lake Park 13

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 42, Macon Meridian 20

Gillespie 21, Hillsboro 7

Glenbard East 65, Elmwood Park 13

Glenbard South 49, Bensenville (Fenton) 6

Glenbrook North 30, Conant 7

Grant 49, Grayslake North 43

Grayslake Central 19, North Chicago 14

Greenfield-Northwestern 56, North Greene 14

Greenville 54, Litchfield 17

Gurnee Warren 43, Waukegan 6

Harrisburg 54, Alton Marquette 0

Herscher 8, Reed-Custer 7

Hersey 30, Glenbrook South 24

Highland 35, Mascoutah 25

Hillcrest 32, Tinley Park 14

Hinsdale Central 56, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 0

Hoffman Estates 56, Vernon Hills 21

Homewood-Flossmoor 43, Neuqua Valley 16

Hononegah 35, Rockford Guilford 0

Illini West (Carthage) 44, Astoria (South Fulton) 30

Jacksonville 76, Springfield Lanphier 14

Jerseyville Jersey 41, Bethalto Civic Memorial 16

Johnston City 44, Fairfield 26

Joliet Catholic 31, Marist 30, 2OT

Kaneland 49, Ottawa 20

Kankakee (McNamara) 29, Chicago (Christ the King) 22

Kankakee 26, Normal Community 13

Knoxville 42, LCSRV 18

Lake Forest 31, Zion Benton 12

Le Roy 42, Heyworth 7

Lemont 51, Thornton Fractional South 14

Lena-Winslow 50, Dakota 0

Libertyville 29, Lake Zurich 14

Lincoln Way Central 39, DeKalb 6

Lincoln-Way East 49, Naperville North 17

Lisle (Benet Academy) 23, St Viator 16

Lockport 21, Waubonsie Valley 7

Loyola 28, Brother Rice 21

Machesney Park Harlem 44, Rockford Jefferson 38

Macomb 48, West Hancock 22

Mahomet-Seymour 56, Charleston 3

Manteno 49, Streator 8

Marengo 27, Woodstock 6

Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 33, Leo 18

Marmion 35, De La Salle 0

Maroa-Forsyth 67, PORTA 30

Marshall/Raby 38, Orr 7

McHenry 14, Dundee-Crown 13

Metamora 40, Morton 37

Milledgeville 76, CLKCDOLSHA 6

Minooka 56, Romeoville 0

Momence 48, Hoopeston/Armstrong 14

Monmouth-Roseville 49, Mendota 10

Monticello 28, Bloomington Central Catholic 25

Morris 52, La Salle-Peru 14

Mount Vernon 45, Collinsville 21

Mt. Carmel 30, Newton 8

Mt. Zion 14, Taylorville 12

Murphysboro 56, Massac County/Joppa-Maple Grove 2

NBFW def. Riverton, forfeit

Naperville Central 56, Stagg 7

Nashville 48, Anna-Jonesboro/Dongola 6

Nazareth 33, IC Catholic 0

Nokomis 55, Cerro Gordo 7

Normal University 52, Lincoln 0

North Lawndale 32, Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/Bronzeville) 8

Oak Forest 46, Bremen 0

Oak Lawn Richards 68, Oak Lawn Community 12

Orangeville 82, River Ridge 58

Oregon 35, Winnebago 12

Oswego 70, Joliet Central 7

Oswego East 13, Plainfield South 7

Ottawa Marquette 26, DGSW 21

Palatine 37, New Trier 3

Pana 51, North-Mac 24

Paris 27, Lawrenceville 19

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 46, Pontiac 14

Peoria (H.S.) 86, Peoria Manual 12

Peoria Notre Dame 65, Richwoods 14

Plainfield North 28, Joliet West 3

Pleasant Plains 28, Auburn 25

Polo 50, Ashton-Franklin Center 0

Prairie Ridge 35, Huntley 13

Princeton 44, Kewanee 15

Princeville 26, ROWVA-Williamsfield 14

Prospect 28, Evanston 23

Prosser 25, Chicago (Marine) 6

Providence 14, Niles Notre Dame 0

Quincy 43, Moline 21

Quincy Notre Dame 37, Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 7

Red Bud 47, Carlyle 20

Richmond-Burton 49, Harvard 7

Riverside-Brookfield 30, Elgin 14

Rockford Christian def. Stillman Valley, forfeit

Rockford East 29, Belvidere 18

Rockford Lutheran 49, Rock Falls 14

Rockridge 41, Erie-Prophetstown 0

Rolling Meadows 38, Maine West 7

Roxana 14, Columbia 7

Rushville-Industry 40, Abingdon 32

Salem 42, East Alton-Wood River 8

Sandburg 28, Lincoln Way West 22

Sandwich 28, Johnsburg 21

Schaumburg 21, Niles West 14

Schurz 42, Von Steuben 7

Seneca 36, St Bede 12

Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 32, Carmi-White County 0

Shelbyville 55, Tremont 12

Shepard 25, Argo 10

Sherrard 20, Hall 14

South Beloit 30, Kirkland Hiawatha 6

Springfield 51, Springfield Southeast 24

Springfield Lutheran 49, Rock Falls 14

St. Joseph-Ogden 42, Illinois Valley Central 28

St. Laurence 17, Carmel 14

St. Rita 31, St. Francis 13

Stanford Olympia 38, Athens 35

Sterling 40, Galesburg 3

Sterling Newman 54, Orion 21

Stevenson 36, Mundelein 0

Stockton 38, Fulton 20

Sullivan-Okaw Valley/Bethany 44, Argenta-Oreana 0

Sycamore 25, Rochelle 19

Tri-Valley 49, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 14

Triad 31, Waterloo 7

Tuscola 18, Moweaqua Central A&M 13

Vandalia 51, Piasa Southwestern 6

Warrensburg-Latham 46, Fisher 2

Washington 19, Pekin (IL) 9

Wauconda 56, Round Lake 0

West Carroll 28, Alden-Hebron 26

West Chicago 43, Ridgewood 35

West Frankfort 61, Pinckneyville 34

Wheaton Academy 42, Hope Academy 14

Wheaton North 27, St. Charles East 19

Wheaton Warrenville South 31, Glenbard North 0

Wheeling 17, Maine East 14

Williamsville 21, Pittsfield 12

Wilmington 49, Peotone 13

Woodstock North 41, Plano 17

York 42, OPRF 21

Yorkville 49, Plainfield Central 8

Young 14, Chicago (Lane) 13