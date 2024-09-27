Expand / Collapse search

Illinois high school football: scores and results from Week 5 statewide

By AP News
Published  September 27, 2024 11:25pm CDT
High School Sports
FOX 32 Chicago

Chicago Bears team up with Solorio Academy High School

The Bears are preparing for this Sunday’s game by joining students at Solorio Academy High School in Gage Park.

Here are the scores and results from the fifth week of high school football around the state of Illinois.

Illinois High School Football Week 5 Scoreboard

ALAH 24, Cumberland 20

Akr. Hoban, Ohio 56, Mount Vernon 13

Algonquin (Jacobs) 56, Dundee-Crown 21

Andrew 44, Hammond Central, Ind. 6

Annawan-Wethersfield 36, Abingdon 0

Antioch 50, North Chicago 8

Arcola 50, Villa Grove/Heritage 12

Argenta-Oreana 20, Sangamon Valley/Tri-City 16

Astoria (South Fulton) 36, ROWVA-Williamsfield 34

Athens 67, Auburn 28

Aurora (West Aurora) 62, Bartlett 7

BHRA 55, Catlin (Salt Fork) 18

Batavia 41, Wheaton North 0

Beardstown 30, TMCV 12

Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 49, Alton Marquette 0

Belleville, Wis. 31, East Dubuque 0

Belvidere North 47, Rockford Jefferson 8

Bensenville (Fenton) 21, Riverside-Brookfield 14

Benton 52, Anna-Jonesboro 2

Bloomington 84, Urbana 0

Bloomington Central Catholic 20, Tolono Unity 10

Blue Island Eisenhower 51, Oak Lawn Community 47

Bolingbrook 17, Yorkville 6

Breese Central 48, East Alton-Wood River 0

Bureau Valley 46, Knoxville 13

Burlington Central 24, McHenry 14

Byron 49, Oregon 7

Cahokia 28, Marion 6

Calhoun 20, Greenfield-Northwestern 0

Camp Point Central 30, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 14

Carlinville 40, Piasa Southwestern 0

Carmel 42, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 20

Carrollton 42, North Greene 0

Cary-Grove 18, Prairie Ridge 12

Centralia 41, Carbondale 13

Champaign Central 9, Richwoods 8

Chester 20, Trenton Wesclin 0

Chicago (Military Academy-Bronzeville) 20, Dunbar 14

Chicago Ag Science 36, Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 6

Chicago Christian 35, Hope Academy 12

Chicago Marshall 26, Chicago Phoenix Academy 20

Chicago Mt. Carmel 48, Lisle (Benet Academy) 13

Chicago Sullivan 26, Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 8

Clifton Central 30, Watseka 6

Coal City 27, Peotone 13

Colfax Ridgeview 48, Tremont 6

Collinsville 41, Granite City 0

Columbia 24, Freeburg 0

Crete-Monee 48, Danville 12

Crystal Lake South 30, Crystal Lake Central 24

Decatur St. Teresa 22, Duchesne, Mo. 15

Deerfield 49, Glenbrook North 7

Dixon 56, Rockford Lutheran 13

Downers North 28, OPRF 7

Downers South 49, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 0

Du Quoin 42, Pinckneyville 7

Dunlap 38, East Peoria 7

Dupo 28, Carlyle 20

Edwards County def. Vienna, forfeit

Edwardsville 35, Belleville West 0

Effingham 30, Charleston 20

Erie-Prophetstown 20, Aledo (Mercer County) 14

Eureka 19, Clinton 14

Fairbury Prairie Central 47, Illinois Valley Central 7

Farmington 40, Elmwood/Brimfield 0

Fenwick def. De La Salle, forfeit

Flanagan-Cornell 41, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 12

Fremd 37, Hoffman Estates 6

Fulton 45, Dakota 6

GRFC 20, Hoopeston/Armstrong 6

Galva 38, Peoria Heights 20

Geneseo 28, Galesburg 21

Geneva 38, Glenbard North 12

Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 41, Winnebago 0

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 38, Heyworth 12

Glenbard South 58, Elmwood Park 7

Grayslake North 28, Grayslake Central 12

Greenville 21, Pana 7

Gurnee Warren 42, Zion Benton 6

Harlan 26, Julian 6

Harrisburg 62, Massac County/Joppa-Maple Grove 7

Herscher 31, Streator 30

Hersey 55, Elk Grove 7

Hillcrest 46, Bremen 20

Hononegah 34, Freeport 0

Huntley 29, Hampshire 22

Jacksonville 40, Springfield Southeast 0

Kankakee (McNamara) 17, Aurora Christian 14

Kewanee 42, Hall 17

Lake Zurich 17, Lake Forest 14

Lakes Community 42, Round Lake 7

Lanark (Eastland)-Pearl City 34, Stockton 8

Larkin 22, Streamwood 20

Le Roy 57, Tuscola 7

Lemont 28, Thornton Fractional North 13

Lena-Winslow def. Mineral Point, Wis., forfeit

Libertyville 42, Mundelein 0

Lincoln 55, Eisenhower 24

Lincoln Park 3, Chicago (Lane) 0

Lincoln Way Central 28, Bradley-Bourbonnais 6

Lincoln-Way East 48, Homewood-Flossmoor 7

Litchfield 28, Hillsboro 0

Loyola 35, DePaul College Prep 7

Lyons 59, Proviso West 0

Macomb 29, Breese Mater Dei 20

Madison 46, Westmont 20

Mahomet-Seymour 28, Taylorville 6

Maine South 32, New Trier 0

Maine West 37, Highland Park 12

Manteno 49, Lisle 7

Marengo 42, Plano 0

Marist 34, IC Catholic 26

Maroa-Forsyth 57, Dwight 16

Marshall/Raby 26, Chicago Phoenix Academy 20

Martinsville 38, SFEM 0

Mascoutah 54, Bethalto Civic Memorial 6

Mattoon 35, Mt. Zion 20

Metamora 36, Canton 22

Milledgeville 44, West Carroll 0

Minooka 17, Oswego East 7

Moline 37, Rock Island 12

Momence 35, Gilman Iroquois West 0

Montini 55, Marmion 19

Morris 50, Kaneland 10

Morrison 28, Forreston 12

NBFW 35, Pittsfield 0

Naperville Central 14, Lincoln Way West 7

Naperville North 31, Lockport 20

Nazareth 16, Joliet Catholic 13

Neuqua Valley 35, DeKalb 12

Niles West 35, Niles North 20

Normal Community 42, Peoria Manual 0

Normal West 20, Peoria (H.S.) 18

North Lawndale 28, Lake View 14

Oak Forest 45, Tinley Park 28

Oak Lawn Richards 41, Argo 0

Oswego 21, Plainfield North 13

PORTA 28, Pleasant Plains 21

Palatine 35, Schaumburg 0

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 40, Rantoul 0

Pekin (IL) 27, Morton 24

Peoria Notre Dame 28, Champaign Centennial 21

Plainfield East 16, Plainfield Central 6

Polo 54, Alden-Hebron 6

Princeville 40, Monmouth United 8

Prospect 42, Wheeling 0

Providence 27, St. Francis 25

Quincy 49, East Moline United Township 7

Quincy Notre Dame 14, Springfield 9

Rich 31, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 21

Richmond-Burton 45, Woodstock 14

Riverdale 28, Orion 26

Rochelle 48, La Salle-Peru 20

Rochester 38, Normal University 30

Rock Falls def. Rockford Christian, forfeit

Rockford Boylan 57, Belvidere 21

Rockford East 38, Rockford Auburn 6

Rolling Meadows 28, Buffalo Grove 13

Rushville-Industry 38, Havana 31

SICP 36, St Viator 13

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 63, Springfield Lanphier 6

Sandburg 53, Metea Valley 12

Sandwich 49, Harvard 7

Sangamon Valley 20, Argenta-Oreana 16

Seneca 41, Aurora Central Catholic 0

Shelbyville 48, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 14

Shepard 40, Evergreen Park 0

Sherrard 28, Mendota 21

Simeon 56, Brooks Academy 0

South Beloit 35, Ashton-Franklin Center 14

South Elgin 38, West Chicago 21

St. Charles East 27, Lake Park 21

St. Charles North 37, Wheaton Warrenville South 32

St. Joseph-Ogden 26, Carterville 20

St. Laurence 42, Leo 0

St. Rita 42, Niles Notre Dame 0

Stark County 39, West Hancock 14

Staunton/Bunker Hill 29, Gillespie 6

Sterling 32, Turner, Wis. 0

Sterling Newman 15, Rockridge 7

Stevenson 35, Waukegan 6

Stillman Valley 48, North Boone 7

Sullivan-Okaw Valley/Bethany 51, Cerro Gordo 0

Sycamore 63, Ottawa 0

Thornton Fractional South 22, Reavis 17

Tri-Valley 42, El Paso-Gridley 0

Triad 42, Jerseyville Jersey 13

Warren 50, Wauzeka-Seneca, Wis. 14

Warrensburg-Latham 21, Fieldcrest 0

Washington 42, Bartonville (Limestone) 0

Waterloo 28, Highland 14

Waubonsie Valley 28, Stagg 7

Wauconda 37, Grant 13

Westville 26, Fithian Oakwood 0

Wheaton Academy 56, St. Edward (IL) 0

Williamsville 27, Stanford Olympia 12

Willowbrook 45, Hinsdale South 7

Wilmington 41, Reed-Custer 7

Woodstock Marian 42, Chicago (Christ the King) 8

Woodstock North 26, Johnsburg 21

York 21, Hinsdale Central 13