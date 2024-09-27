Illinois high school football: scores and results from Week 5 statewide
Here are the scores and results from the fifth week of high school football around the state of Illinois.
Illinois High School Football Week 5 Scoreboard
ALAH 24, Cumberland 20
Akr. Hoban, Ohio 56, Mount Vernon 13
Algonquin (Jacobs) 56, Dundee-Crown 21
Andrew 44, Hammond Central, Ind. 6
Annawan-Wethersfield 36, Abingdon 0
Antioch 50, North Chicago 8
Arcola 50, Villa Grove/Heritage 12
Argenta-Oreana 20, Sangamon Valley/Tri-City 16
Astoria (South Fulton) 36, ROWVA-Williamsfield 34
Athens 67, Auburn 28
Aurora (West Aurora) 62, Bartlett 7
BHRA 55, Catlin (Salt Fork) 18
Batavia 41, Wheaton North 0
Beardstown 30, TMCV 12
Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 49, Alton Marquette 0
Belleville, Wis. 31, East Dubuque 0
Belvidere North 47, Rockford Jefferson 8
Bensenville (Fenton) 21, Riverside-Brookfield 14
Benton 52, Anna-Jonesboro 2
Bloomington 84, Urbana 0
Bloomington Central Catholic 20, Tolono Unity 10
Blue Island Eisenhower 51, Oak Lawn Community 47
Bolingbrook 17, Yorkville 6
Breese Central 48, East Alton-Wood River 0
Bureau Valley 46, Knoxville 13
Burlington Central 24, McHenry 14
Byron 49, Oregon 7
Cahokia 28, Marion 6
Calhoun 20, Greenfield-Northwestern 0
Camp Point Central 30, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 14
Carlinville 40, Piasa Southwestern 0
Carmel 42, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 20
Carrollton 42, North Greene 0
Cary-Grove 18, Prairie Ridge 12
Centralia 41, Carbondale 13
Champaign Central 9, Richwoods 8
Chester 20, Trenton Wesclin 0
Chicago (Military Academy-Bronzeville) 20, Dunbar 14
Chicago Ag Science 36, Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 6
Chicago Christian 35, Hope Academy 12
Chicago Marshall 26, Chicago Phoenix Academy 20
Chicago Mt. Carmel 48, Lisle (Benet Academy) 13
Chicago Sullivan 26, Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 8
Clifton Central 30, Watseka 6
Coal City 27, Peotone 13
Colfax Ridgeview 48, Tremont 6
Collinsville 41, Granite City 0
Columbia 24, Freeburg 0
Crete-Monee 48, Danville 12
Crystal Lake South 30, Crystal Lake Central 24
Decatur St. Teresa 22, Duchesne, Mo. 15
Deerfield 49, Glenbrook North 7
Dixon 56, Rockford Lutheran 13
Downers North 28, OPRF 7
Downers South 49, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 0
Du Quoin 42, Pinckneyville 7
Dunlap 38, East Peoria 7
Dupo 28, Carlyle 20
Edwards County def. Vienna, forfeit
Edwardsville 35, Belleville West 0
Effingham 30, Charleston 20
Erie-Prophetstown 20, Aledo (Mercer County) 14
Eureka 19, Clinton 14
Fairbury Prairie Central 47, Illinois Valley Central 7
Farmington 40, Elmwood/Brimfield 0
Fenwick def. De La Salle, forfeit
Flanagan-Cornell 41, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 12
Fremd 37, Hoffman Estates 6
Fulton 45, Dakota 6
GRFC 20, Hoopeston/Armstrong 6
Galva 38, Peoria Heights 20
Geneseo 28, Galesburg 21
Geneva 38, Glenbard North 12
Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 41, Winnebago 0
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 38, Heyworth 12
Glenbard South 58, Elmwood Park 7
Grayslake North 28, Grayslake Central 12
Greenville 21, Pana 7
Gurnee Warren 42, Zion Benton 6
Harlan 26, Julian 6
Harrisburg 62, Massac County/Joppa-Maple Grove 7
Herscher 31, Streator 30
Hersey 55, Elk Grove 7
Hillcrest 46, Bremen 20
Hononegah 34, Freeport 0
Huntley 29, Hampshire 22
Jacksonville 40, Springfield Southeast 0
Kankakee (McNamara) 17, Aurora Christian 14
Kewanee 42, Hall 17
Lake Zurich 17, Lake Forest 14
Lakes Community 42, Round Lake 7
Lanark (Eastland)-Pearl City 34, Stockton 8
Larkin 22, Streamwood 20
Le Roy 57, Tuscola 7
Lemont 28, Thornton Fractional North 13
Lena-Winslow def. Mineral Point, Wis., forfeit
Libertyville 42, Mundelein 0
Lincoln 55, Eisenhower 24
Lincoln Park 3, Chicago (Lane) 0
Lincoln Way Central 28, Bradley-Bourbonnais 6
Lincoln-Way East 48, Homewood-Flossmoor 7
Litchfield 28, Hillsboro 0
Loyola 35, DePaul College Prep 7
Lyons 59, Proviso West 0
Macomb 29, Breese Mater Dei 20
Madison 46, Westmont 20
Mahomet-Seymour 28, Taylorville 6
Maine South 32, New Trier 0
Maine West 37, Highland Park 12
Manteno 49, Lisle 7
Marengo 42, Plano 0
Marist 34, IC Catholic 26
Maroa-Forsyth 57, Dwight 16
Marshall/Raby 26, Chicago Phoenix Academy 20
Martinsville 38, SFEM 0
Mascoutah 54, Bethalto Civic Memorial 6
Mattoon 35, Mt. Zion 20
Metamora 36, Canton 22
Milledgeville 44, West Carroll 0
Minooka 17, Oswego East 7
Moline 37, Rock Island 12
Momence 35, Gilman Iroquois West 0
Montini 55, Marmion 19
Morris 50, Kaneland 10
Morrison 28, Forreston 12
NBFW 35, Pittsfield 0
Naperville Central 14, Lincoln Way West 7
Naperville North 31, Lockport 20
Nazareth 16, Joliet Catholic 13
Neuqua Valley 35, DeKalb 12
Niles West 35, Niles North 20
Normal Community 42, Peoria Manual 0
Normal West 20, Peoria (H.S.) 18
North Lawndale 28, Lake View 14
Oak Forest 45, Tinley Park 28
Oak Lawn Richards 41, Argo 0
Oswego 21, Plainfield North 13
PORTA 28, Pleasant Plains 21
Palatine 35, Schaumburg 0
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 40, Rantoul 0
Pekin (IL) 27, Morton 24
Peoria Notre Dame 28, Champaign Centennial 21
Plainfield East 16, Plainfield Central 6
Polo 54, Alden-Hebron 6
Princeville 40, Monmouth United 8
Prospect 42, Wheeling 0
Providence 27, St. Francis 25
Quincy 49, East Moline United Township 7
Quincy Notre Dame 14, Springfield 9
Rich 31, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 21
Richmond-Burton 45, Woodstock 14
Riverdale 28, Orion 26
Rochelle 48, La Salle-Peru 20
Rochester 38, Normal University 30
Rock Falls def. Rockford Christian, forfeit
Rockford Boylan 57, Belvidere 21
Rockford East 38, Rockford Auburn 6
Rolling Meadows 28, Buffalo Grove 13
Rushville-Industry 38, Havana 31
SICP 36, St Viator 13
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 63, Springfield Lanphier 6
Sandburg 53, Metea Valley 12
Sandwich 49, Harvard 7
Sangamon Valley 20, Argenta-Oreana 16
Seneca 41, Aurora Central Catholic 0
Shelbyville 48, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 14
Shepard 40, Evergreen Park 0
Sherrard 28, Mendota 21
Simeon 56, Brooks Academy 0
South Beloit 35, Ashton-Franklin Center 14
South Elgin 38, West Chicago 21
St. Charles East 27, Lake Park 21
St. Charles North 37, Wheaton Warrenville South 32
St. Joseph-Ogden 26, Carterville 20
St. Laurence 42, Leo 0
St. Rita 42, Niles Notre Dame 0
Stark County 39, West Hancock 14
Staunton/Bunker Hill 29, Gillespie 6
Sterling 32, Turner, Wis. 0
Sterling Newman 15, Rockridge 7
Stevenson 35, Waukegan 6
Stillman Valley 48, North Boone 7
Sullivan-Okaw Valley/Bethany 51, Cerro Gordo 0
Sycamore 63, Ottawa 0
Thornton Fractional South 22, Reavis 17
Tri-Valley 42, El Paso-Gridley 0
Triad 42, Jerseyville Jersey 13
Warren 50, Wauzeka-Seneca, Wis. 14
Warrensburg-Latham 21, Fieldcrest 0
Washington 42, Bartonville (Limestone) 0
Waterloo 28, Highland 14
Waubonsie Valley 28, Stagg 7
Wauconda 37, Grant 13
Westville 26, Fithian Oakwood 0
Wheaton Academy 56, St. Edward (IL) 0
Williamsville 27, Stanford Olympia 12
Willowbrook 45, Hinsdale South 7
Wilmington 41, Reed-Custer 7
Woodstock Marian 42, Chicago (Christ the King) 8
Woodstock North 26, Johnsburg 21
York 21, Hinsdale Central 13