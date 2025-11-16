Illinois High School Football: Scores and results from the IHSA Playoffs Quarterfinals
Here are the scores and results statewide from Illinois high school football and the quarterfinal round of the IHSA playoffs.
Illinois High School Football Scores and Results
Polo 38, South Fork 0
IHSA Playoffs Quarterfinal Scores and Results
Class 1A
Brown County 37, Carrollton 13
Calhoun 28, Casey-Westfield 21
Lena-Winslow 42, Wethersfield 20
Stockton 44, Dwight 0
Class 2A
Arthur (A.-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond) 42, Westville 35
El Paso-Gridley 23, Farmington 7
Maroa-Forsyth 48, Flora 12
Wilmington 49, Tri-Valley 7
Class 3A
Byron 28, ICCP 6
Richmond-Burton 31, Monmouth-Roseville 6
St Joseph-Ogden 38, Vandalia 24
Unity 42, Williamsville 7
Class 4A
Central 36, Cahokia 12
Montini Catholic 35, Coal City 0
Morris 28, Geneseo 26
Rochester 41, Sacred Heart-Griffin 35, OT
Class 5A
Oak Forest 34, Peoria (H.S.) 20
Providence 39, Washington 6
St. Francis 44, King 14
Class 6A
East Saint Louis 49, Simeon 0
Fenwick 49, Central 21
Nazareth 24, Lake Zurich 21
St. Laurence 28, Dunlap 14
Class 7A
Batavia 42, Glenbard North 27
Brother Rice 42, St Charles North 18
Downers Grove North 28, Lincoln Way West 10
St Rita 56, Arlington Heights (Hersey) 42
Class 8A
Fremd 34, Bolingbrook 33
Lockport 35, Barrington 0
Mt Carmel 48, Lincoln-Way East 7
Oswego 24, Maine South 21