Expand / Collapse search

Illinois High School Football: Scores and results from the IHSA Playoffs Quarterfinals

By Associated Press
Published  November 16, 2025 9:47am CST
High School Sports
FOX 32 Chicago
Bears vs. Vikings: Can Chicago get its first NFC North win?

Bears vs. Vikings: Can Chicago get its first NFC North win?

The Bears face off against the Vikings this Sunday, and Fox 32 has your NFC North Preview, thanks to ChevyDrivesChicago.com! Are the Bears ready to pay back the Vikings and get that first NFC North win of the season? #Sponsored

Here are the scores and results statewide from Illinois high school football and the quarterfinal round of the IHSA playoffs.

Illinois High School Football Scores and Results

Polo 38, South Fork 0

IHSA Playoffs Quarterfinal Scores and Results

Class 1A

Brown County 37, Carrollton 13

Calhoun 28, Casey-Westfield 21

Lena-Winslow 42, Wethersfield 20

Stockton 44, Dwight 0

Class 2A

Arthur (A.-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond) 42, Westville 35

El Paso-Gridley 23, Farmington 7

Maroa-Forsyth 48, Flora 12

Wilmington 49, Tri-Valley 7

Class 3A

Byron 28, ICCP 6

Richmond-Burton 31, Monmouth-Roseville 6

St Joseph-Ogden 38, Vandalia 24

Unity 42, Williamsville 7

Class 4A

Central 36, Cahokia 12

Montini Catholic 35, Coal City 0

Morris 28, Geneseo 26

Rochester 41, Sacred Heart-Griffin 35, OT

Class 5A

Oak Forest 34, Peoria (H.S.) 20

Providence 39, Washington 6

St. Francis 44, King 14

Class 6A

East Saint Louis 49, Simeon 0

Fenwick 49, Central 21

Nazareth 24, Lake Zurich 21

St. Laurence 28, Dunlap 14

Class 7A

Batavia 42, Glenbard North 27

Brother Rice 42, St Charles North 18

Downers Grove North 28, Lincoln Way West 10

St Rita 56, Arlington Heights (Hersey) 42

Class 8A

Fremd 34, Bolingbrook 33

Lockport 35, Barrington 0

Mt Carmel 48, Lincoln-Way East 7

Oswego 24, Maine South 21

High School SportsSports